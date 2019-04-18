The RS800 Rooster National Tour hits Stokes Bay

Luke and Emma McEwen secured victory in the second leg of the RS800 Rooster National Tour at Stokes Bay SC, counting four wins from the five races.

Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall were five points back in second, and in third were Cameron Moss and Jake Stow, nine points off the leaders after claiming the race 4 win.

Despite winter returning for the weekend, a mighty fleet of 22 RS800s braved the cold south easterly wind and headed out into the angry jaws of the Solent for the first race on Saturday.

Three races were completed on the first day, with the McEwen’s stacking up a hat-trick of wins ahead of Shone and Tattersall, and Moss and Stow, with Ralph and Sophie Singleton taking a third place finish in race 2 and Steve and Sarah Cockerill snatching a second place in the other to add to the mix.



The winners . . .

Day 2 had similar conditions to that of Saturday, with a decent force 4 breeze and a slightly more friendly tide.

The first race (R4) saw the only real mix up of the event, the McEwen’s leading around the top mark closely followed by Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire with Moss and Stow snapping at both of their heels.

On the final top mark, Moss and Stow slipped past, and after an extremely stressful downwind leg managed to hold off the McEwen’s, giving them their only blemish on an otherwise perfect score sheet.

In race 5, the McEwen’s finished ahead of Shone and Tattersall, with Chris Dodd and Bryony Meakins putting on a great performance in the big wind to take third.

With the wounds of battle starting to show amongst the fleet, the race committee decided to abandon race 6 and let the worn out sailors return to shore to indulge in some changing room banter on “whose pitch pole was the biggest?”

Cameron Moss

RS800 – Rooster National Tour at Stokes Bay SC – Final positions after 5 races

1st 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – 4 pts

2nd 1231 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall – – 9 pts

3rd 1232 Cameron Moss and Jake Stow – – 13 pts

4th 1225 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 16 pts

5th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton – – 22 pts

6th 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire – – 23 pts

7th 1043 Chris Dodd and Bryony Meakins – – 28 pts

8th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark – – 31 pts

9th 11 Robert Gullan and Calum Healey – – 32 pts

10th 1195 Graham Williamson and Jeremy Williamson – – 34 pts

11th 1196 Andy Smith and Chris Saunders – – 52 pts

12th 1200 Richard Smith and Ellie Smith – – 52 pts

13th 1224 Fred Lord and Louise Gale – – 53 pts

14th 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland – – 53 pts

15th 1215 Stephen Brown and Phil Bairstow – – 54 pts

16th 1216 Richard Clampett and Grace Clark – – 56 pts

17th 1138 Honor Fell and Robbie Gilmore – – 59 pts

18th 1126 George Smith and Alice Crick – – 59 pts

19th 1128 Ciaran Hurney and Mel Kwan – – 68 pts

20th 968 Gavin Page and Luke Whyburd – – 70 pts

21st 913 Adrian Howe and Fenella Williams – – 86 pts

22nd 1186 Paul Blackburn and Phil Burchell – – 92 pts

Full Results available here