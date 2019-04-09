RS:X European Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the RS:X European Championships taking place at the Club Nautic Arenal, Mallorca, with three qualification flight races completed.

Early leaders in the men are the Italians Daniele Benedetti (1,1,4) and Luca di Tomassi (2,3,5) with Clement Bourgeois of France (5,2,5) in third place.

In the women’s event Yunxiu Lu (2,3,1) of China has a one point lead ahead of Charline Picon (1,2,4) of France, with third Poland’s Maja Dziarnowska (3,1,6).

Best placed British competitors are Emma Wilson 7th and Bryony Shaw 12th in the women, and in the men Tom Squires 19th and Andy Brown 23rd.

In the Youth events, Vardimon Tomer (1,1,1) of Israel leads the men and Naama Gazitof (1,8,3) also of Israel, the women.

Best placed British youth competitors are, Finn Hawkins in 9th in the men and Mollie Densley-Robins 19th in the women.

RS:X Men – European Championship after 3 races (104 entries)

1st ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 1 1 4 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 2 3 5 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 53 Clement BOURGEOIS 5 2 5 – – 12 pts

4th FRA 77 Le Coq PIERRE 10 4 2 – – 16 pts

5th CHN 1 Kun BI 3 15 1 – – 19 pts

6th KOR 71 Tae Hoon LEE 8 4 9 – – 21 pts

7th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY 6 5 10 – – 21 pts

8th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 6 9 6 – – 21 pts

9th FRA 1 Louis GIARD 1 21 1 – – 23 pts

10th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 11 12 2 – – 25 pts

11th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 7 7 12 – – 26 pts

12th CHN 25 Tao LI 7 7 13 – – 27 pts

13th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 3 23 3 – – 29 pts

14th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE 22 2 6 – – 30 pts

15th CYP 1 Andreas CARIOLOU 18 5 7 – – 30 pts

16th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 4 16 11 – – 31 pts

17th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA 13 13 8 – – 34 pts

18th FRA 10 Oel POULIQUEN 11 23 3 – – 37 pts

19th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 2 32 4 – – 38 pts

20th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 4 25 13 – – 42 pts

21st ESP 3 Joan Carles CARDONA 17 18 8 – – 43 pts

22nd FRA 719 Titouan LE BOSQ 25 8 12 – – 45 pts

23rd GBR 360 Andy BROWN 5 27 14 – – 46 pts

24th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ 14 6 26 – – 46 pts

25th NED 25 Sil HOEKSTRA 15 21 11 – – 47 pts

RS:X Women – European Championship after 3 races (75 entries)

1st CHN 7 Yunxiu LU 2 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON 1 2 4 – – 7 pts

3rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 3 1 6 – – 10 pts

4th CHN 3 Yue TAN 9 1 1 – – 11 pts

5th ISR 19 Noy DRIHAN 4 2 5 – – 11 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 5 6 2 – – 13 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 5 10 2 – – 17 pts

8th FRA 24 Berenice MEGE 1 4 15 – – 20 pts

9th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 3 9 10 – – 22 pts

10th RUS 1 Stefania ELFUTINA 10 5 7 – – 22 pts

11th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV 7 15 3 – – 25 pts

12th GBR 94 Bryony SHAW 9 9 7 – – 25 pts

13th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS 6 16 4 – – 26 pts

14th CHN 81 Peina CHEN 10 12 5 – – 27 pts

15th CHN 19 Hongmei SHI 8 14 9 – – 31 pts

16th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON 11 8 12 – – 31 pts

17th HKG 3 Ma KWAN CHING 14 10 8 – – 32 pts

18th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA 7 15 11 – – 33 pts

19th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 13 12 8 – – 33 pts

20th ITA 82 Veronica FANCIULLI 2 11 21 – – 34 pts

21st ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 11 20 3 – – 34 pts

22nd FIN 1 Tuuli PETAJA-SIREN 8 11 15 – – 34 pts

23rd FRA 57 Helene NOESMOEN 19 4 12 – – 35 pts

24th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 15 6 14 – – 35 pts

25th POL 104 Kamila GLOWCZAK 18 13 9 – – 40 pts

RS:X Youth Men – European Championship after 3 races (110 entries)

1st ISR 30 Vardimon TOMER 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ISR 46 Liam SEGEV 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA 312 Fabien PIANAZZA 2 2 4 – – 8 pts

4th FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN 4 1 6 – – 11 pts

5th ISR 218 Roi HILLEL 3 7 2 – – 12 pts

6th ISR 930 Daniel BASIK TASHTASH 6 4 3 – – 13 pts

7th GRE 1 Alexandros KALPOGIANNAKIS 10 3 1 – – 14 pts

8th GRE 80 Leonidas TSORTANIDIS 4 5 5 – – 14 pts

9th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 6 6 8 – – 20 pts

RS:X Youth Women – European Championship after 3 races (42 entries)

1st ISR 83 Naama GAZIT 1 8 3 – – 12 pts

2nd FRA 946 HeloiSe MACQUAERT 6 5 1 – – 12 pts

3rd CYP 1 Natasa LAPPA 4 4 5 – – 13 pts

4th ISR 34 Maya ASHKENAZI 3 6 6 – – 15 pts

5th ISR 44 Linoy GEVA 2 7 8 – – 17 pts

6th FRA 31 Lola SORIN 12 2 4 – – 18 pts

7th ISR 82 Neeve ROBINSON 7 11 2 – – 20 pts

8th ISR 23 Maya NADLER 5 1 16 – – 22 pts

9th FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA 9 3 12 – – 24 pts

10th FRA 153 Kylie BELLOEUVRE 15 12 13 – – 40 pts

Racing on Tuesday and Wednesday is qualifying races for all fleets except the youth women who will be racing together all week.

As racing moves to Thursday and Friday the remaining fleets will be split into Gold and Silver fleets where the top ten of the Gold fleet will move to Saturday’s Medal Races.

Full results available here