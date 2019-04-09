RS:X European Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the RS:X European Championships taking place at the Club Nautic Arenal, Mallorca, with three qualification flight races completed.
Early leaders in the men are the Italians Daniele Benedetti (1,1,4) and Luca di Tomassi (2,3,5) with Clement Bourgeois of France (5,2,5) in third place.
In the women’s event Yunxiu Lu (2,3,1) of China has a one point lead ahead of Charline Picon (1,2,4) of France, with third Poland’s Maja Dziarnowska (3,1,6).
Best placed British competitors are Emma Wilson 7th and Bryony Shaw 12th in the women, and in the men Tom Squires 19th and Andy Brown 23rd.
In the Youth events, Vardimon Tomer (1,1,1) of Israel leads the men and Naama Gazitof (1,8,3) also of Israel, the women.
Best placed British youth competitors are, Finn Hawkins in 9th in the men and Mollie Densley-Robins 19th in the women.
RS:X Men – European Championship after 3 races (104 entries)
1st ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 1 1 4 – – 6 pts
2nd ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 2 3 5 – – 10 pts
3rd FRA 53 Clement BOURGEOIS 5 2 5 – – 12 pts
4th FRA 77 Le Coq PIERRE 10 4 2 – – 16 pts
5th CHN 1 Kun BI 3 15 1 – – 19 pts
6th KOR 71 Tae Hoon LEE 8 4 9 – – 21 pts
7th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY 6 5 10 – – 21 pts
8th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 6 9 6 – – 21 pts
9th FRA 1 Louis GIARD 1 21 1 – – 23 pts
10th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 11 12 2 – – 25 pts
11th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 7 7 12 – – 26 pts
12th CHN 25 Tao LI 7 7 13 – – 27 pts
13th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 3 23 3 – – 29 pts
14th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE 22 2 6 – – 30 pts
15th CYP 1 Andreas CARIOLOU 18 5 7 – – 30 pts
16th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 4 16 11 – – 31 pts
17th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA 13 13 8 – – 34 pts
18th FRA 10 Oel POULIQUEN 11 23 3 – – 37 pts
19th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 2 32 4 – – 38 pts
20th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 4 25 13 – – 42 pts
21st ESP 3 Joan Carles CARDONA 17 18 8 – – 43 pts
22nd FRA 719 Titouan LE BOSQ 25 8 12 – – 45 pts
23rd GBR 360 Andy BROWN 5 27 14 – – 46 pts
24th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ 14 6 26 – – 46 pts
25th NED 25 Sil HOEKSTRA 15 21 11 – – 47 pts
RS:X Women – European Championship after 3 races (75 entries)
1st CHN 7 Yunxiu LU 2 3 1 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON 1 2 4 – – 7 pts
3rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 3 1 6 – – 10 pts
4th CHN 3 Yue TAN 9 1 1 – – 11 pts
5th ISR 19 Noy DRIHAN 4 2 5 – – 11 pts
6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 5 6 2 – – 13 pts
7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 5 10 2 – – 17 pts
8th FRA 24 Berenice MEGE 1 4 15 – – 20 pts
9th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 3 9 10 – – 22 pts
10th RUS 1 Stefania ELFUTINA 10 5 7 – – 22 pts
11th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV 7 15 3 – – 25 pts
12th GBR 94 Bryony SHAW 9 9 7 – – 25 pts
13th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS 6 16 4 – – 26 pts
14th CHN 81 Peina CHEN 10 12 5 – – 27 pts
15th CHN 19 Hongmei SHI 8 14 9 – – 31 pts
16th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON 11 8 12 – – 31 pts
17th HKG 3 Ma KWAN CHING 14 10 8 – – 32 pts
18th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA 7 15 11 – – 33 pts
19th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 13 12 8 – – 33 pts
20th ITA 82 Veronica FANCIULLI 2 11 21 – – 34 pts
21st ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 11 20 3 – – 34 pts
22nd FIN 1 Tuuli PETAJA-SIREN 8 11 15 – – 34 pts
23rd FRA 57 Helene NOESMOEN 19 4 12 – – 35 pts
24th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 15 6 14 – – 35 pts
25th POL 104 Kamila GLOWCZAK 18 13 9 – – 40 pts
RS:X Youth Men – European Championship after 3 races (110 entries)
1st ISR 30 Vardimon TOMER 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd ISR 46 Liam SEGEV 3 2 2 – – 7 pts
3rd FRA 312 Fabien PIANAZZA 2 2 4 – – 8 pts
4th FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN 4 1 6 – – 11 pts
5th ISR 218 Roi HILLEL 3 7 2 – – 12 pts
6th ISR 930 Daniel BASIK TASHTASH 6 4 3 – – 13 pts
7th GRE 1 Alexandros KALPOGIANNAKIS 10 3 1 – – 14 pts
8th GRE 80 Leonidas TSORTANIDIS 4 5 5 – – 14 pts
9th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 6 6 8 – – 20 pts
RS:X Youth Women – European Championship after 3 races (42 entries)
1st ISR 83 Naama GAZIT 1 8 3 – – 12 pts
2nd FRA 946 HeloiSe MACQUAERT 6 5 1 – – 12 pts
3rd CYP 1 Natasa LAPPA 4 4 5 – – 13 pts
4th ISR 34 Maya ASHKENAZI 3 6 6 – – 15 pts
5th ISR 44 Linoy GEVA 2 7 8 – – 17 pts
6th FRA 31 Lola SORIN 12 2 4 – – 18 pts
7th ISR 82 Neeve ROBINSON 7 11 2 – – 20 pts
8th ISR 23 Maya NADLER 5 1 16 – – 22 pts
9th FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA 9 3 12 – – 24 pts
10th FRA 153 Kylie BELLOEUVRE 15 12 13 – – 40 pts
Racing on Tuesday and Wednesday is qualifying races for all fleets except the youth women who will be racing together all week.
As racing moves to Thursday and Friday the remaining fleets will be split into Gold and Silver fleets where the top ten of the Gold fleet will move to Saturday’s Medal Races.