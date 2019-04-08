Flying 15 Southern Title for McKee and Jones

Andy McKee and Richard Jones from Dovestone SC are the 2019 Flying 15 Southern Champions.

McKee and Jones finished tied on 11 points with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water SC after six races, their two wins giving them the title.

In third place were David McKee and Mal Hartland, with Charles Apthorp and Allan Green in fourth and Hamish McKay and Anrew Lawson fifth.

McKee and Jones dominated the first day taking two race wins and a third to lead by six points from Davy and Huett, who had taken the other race win.

On day 2 a 12th place meant McKee and Jones were playing catch-up as Davy and Huett scored a steady 2, 3, 3, with McKee and Jones recovering with a 2 and 4 to tie-up the overall points and claim the title on count-back.

Race winners on day 2 were, Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg, Apthorp and Green, and McKee and Mal Hartland.

Flying 15 Southern Championship – Final after 6 races

1st 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones Dovestone SC – – 11 pts

2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett Draycote Water SC – – 11 pts

3rd 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland Dovestone SC – – 17 pts

4th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Allan Green DWSC – – 20 pts

5th 4059 Hamish McKay and Anrew Lawson DWSC – – 26 pts

6th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar Walkdringfield YC – – 30 pts

7th 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg Royal Windermere – – 33 pts

8th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Steve Graham Chew Valley Lake SC – – 36 pts

9th 3899 Andy Bones and Josh Prater CVLSC – – 38 pts

10th 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White Hayling Island SC – – 40 pts

11th 3889 Pip Hudson and Mick Musgrave Broxbourne SC – – 61 pts

12th 3875 Brett Dingwall and Grason Ecot Aldenham SC – – 65 pts

13th 4024 Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas GWSC – – 68 pts

14th 3902 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson Draycote Water SC – – 70 pts

15th 2260 John Hanson and Michaela Shead DWSC – – 70.5 pts

16th 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell Parkstone – – 72 pts

17th 3954 Barry Hayes and Helen Selden DWSC – – 74 pts

18th 4027 Mike Clapp and Peter Morris DWSC – – 78 pts

19th 3563 Alastair Stevenson and Jeremy Valentine DWSC – – 87 pts

20th 4056 Andy Goddard and Tom Goddard Dovestone SC – – 87.5 pts

21st 3904 Mervyn Wright and George Caspall DWSC – – 89 pts

22nd 4011 Richard Jones and Howard Shawyer DWSC – – 90 pts

23rd 3514 Graham Darvill and Myke Bowers DWSC – – 96 pts

24th 3583 Mike Wilczynski and Jean Wilczynski RORC – – 112 pts

25th 4041 Simon Cooper and Alastair Cooper Bewl S Assoc – – 114 pts

26th 4042 Tim O’Brien and Keith Jamieson RWSC – – 122 pts

27th 4069 Bill Chard and Amy Chard Chew Valley Lake SC – – 138 pts

28th 3341 Mike Firth and Philip Tinsley DWSC – – 141 pts

Full results available here