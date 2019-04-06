All ten Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar medal races will take place Saturday, spread over three courses.
Britain’s 49er sailors, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bethell had already claimed Gold ahead of their medal race, as have Sweden’s 470 duo Anton Dahlberg and Frederik Bergström.
Racing on hold due to strong winds . . . Racing for 49er, FX and Nacra17 postponed.
Results posted as races completed.
Nacra 17
Gold AUS Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN
Silver ITA Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI
Bronze GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET
49er
Gold GBR Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL
Silver ESP Diego BOTÍN LE CHEVER and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA
Bronze ARG Yago LANGE and Klaus LANGE
49erFX
Gold BRA Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE
Silver NZL Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH
Bronze GBR Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY
470 Men
Gold SWE Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM
Silver ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ
Bronze GBR Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE
Finn
Gold NZL Andrew MALONEY
Silver GBR Giles SCOTT
Bronze NZL Josh JUNIOR
Laser
Gold USA Christopher BARNARD
Silver GBR Elliot HANSON
Bronze GBR Nick THOMPSON
Radial
Gold DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM
Silver NED Marit BOUWMEESTER
Bronze USA Erika REINEKE
RS:X Men
Gold HKG Michael CHENG
Silver CHN Hao CHEN
Bronze SUI Mateo SANZ LANZ
RS:X Women
Gold CHN Yue TAN
Silver HKG Hei Man CHAN
Bronze DEN Laerke BUHL-HANSEN
Medal races now expected to be an hour late ie from 11:00 UK time.
Course 2
FINN – Complete
470 Men – Complete
470 Women
49er
49erFX
Course 3
LASER – Complete
Radial – Complete
RS:X Men – Complete
RS:X Women – Complete
Nacra 17