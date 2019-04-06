All ten Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar medal races will take place Saturday, spread over three courses.

Britain’s 49er sailors, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bethell had already claimed Gold ahead of their medal race, as have Sweden’s 470 duo Anton Dahlberg and Frederik Bergström.

Racing on hold due to strong winds . . . Racing for 49er, FX and Nacra17 postponed.

Results posted as races completed.

Nacra 17

Gold AUS Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN

Silver ITA Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI

Bronze GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET

49er

Gold GBR Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL

Silver ESP Diego BOTÍN LE CHEVER and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA

Bronze ARG Yago LANGE and Klaus LANGE

49erFX

Gold BRA Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE

Silver NZL Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH

Bronze GBR Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY

470 Men

Gold SWE Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM

Silver ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ

Bronze GBR Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE

Finn

Gold NZL Andrew MALONEY

Silver GBR Giles SCOTT

Bronze NZL Josh JUNIOR

Laser

Gold USA Christopher BARNARD

Silver GBR Elliot HANSON

Bronze GBR Nick THOMPSON

Radial

Gold DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM

Silver NED Marit BOUWMEESTER

Bronze USA Erika REINEKE

RS:X Men

Gold HKG Michael CHENG

Silver CHN Hao CHEN

Bronze SUI Mateo SANZ LANZ

RS:X Women

Gold CHN Yue TAN

Silver HKG Hei Man CHAN

Bronze DEN Laerke BUHL-HANSEN

Medal races now expected to be an hour late ie from 11:00 UK time.

Course 2

FINN – Complete

470 Men – Complete

470 Women

49er

49erFX

Course 3

LASER – Complete

Radial – Complete

RS:X Men – Complete

RS:X Women – Complete

Nacra 17