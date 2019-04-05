Wet & Wild Melges 20 Worlds Kickoff

Daniel Thielman’s of the USA takes the lead after two races on a lively first day at the 2019 Melges 20 World Championship hosted by the Coconut Grove SC.

Thielman along with Rayleen Thielman, Jeremy Wilmot and Alec Anderson had a strong start, earning second place in the first race and winning the second race.

Following Thielman after the first day are Igor Rytov, Robert Hughes, Cesar Gomes Neto, who won the second race, and Robert Wilber.



Rhonda Joyce, an absolute staple and great supporter of the Melges 20 Class, leads in the Corinthian Division; she sponsored the Opening Ceremony along with Rob Wilber to kick off with a great celebration and live music.

Racing continues the next three days.

Melges 20 – World Championship after 2 races

1st USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RUS 898 Igor Rytov 3 4 – – 7 pts

3rd USA 88 Robert Hughes 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th BRA 190 Cesar Gomes Neto 1 10 – – 11 pts

5th USA 414 Robert Wilber 5 7 – – 12 pts

6th USA 14 Paul Reilly 10 3 – – 13 pts

7th USA 306 John Sommi 9 6 – – 15 pts

8th ARG 1 Luigi Giannattasio 11 9 – – 20 pts

9th RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 4 17 – – 21 pts

10th ITA 65 Alessandro Rombelli 16 5 – – 21 pts

11th USA 250 Sam Barron-Fox 8 13 – – 21 pts

12th AUS 308 John Bacon 7 16 – – 23 pts

13th USA 305 Alexis Michas 13 13 – – 26 pts

14th USA 303 Jason Michas 15 12 – – 27 pts

15th SWE 202 Johannes Lind Widestam 14 14 – – 28 pts

16th ITA 217 Alessandro Agostinelli 20 11 – – 31 pts

17th CAN 214 Rhonda Joyce 17 15 – – 32 pts

18th USA 228 Tim Desmond 12 22 – – 34 pts

19th ITA 149 Oscar Farace 18 18 – – 36 pts

20th USA 290 John Brown 19 19 – – 38 pts

21st GER 161 Florian Rixner 22 20 – – 42 pts

22nd USA 238 Steven Boho 21 21 – – 42 pts