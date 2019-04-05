Wet & Wild Melges 20 Worlds Kickoff

Daniel Thielman’s of the USA takes the lead after two races on a lively first day at the 2019 Melges 20 World Championship hosted by the Coconut Grove SC.
Thielman along with Rayleen Thielman, Jeremy Wilmot and Alec Anderson had a strong start, earning second place in the first race and winning the second race.
Following Thielman after the first day are Igor Rytov, Robert Hughes, Cesar Gomes Neto, who won the second race, and Robert Wilber.
Rhonda Joyce, an absolute staple and great supporter of the Melges 20 Class, leads in the Corinthian Division; she sponsored the Opening Ceremony along with Rob Wilber to kick off with a great celebration and live music.
Racing continues the next three days.
Melges 20 – World Championship after 2 races
1st USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd RUS 898 Igor Rytov 3 4 – – 7 pts
3rd USA 88 Robert Hughes 6 2 – – 8 pts
4th BRA 190 Cesar Gomes Neto 1 10 – – 11 pts
5th USA 414 Robert Wilber 5 7 – – 12 pts
6th USA 14 Paul Reilly 10 3 – – 13 pts
7th USA 306 John Sommi 9 6 – – 15 pts
8th ARG 1 Luigi Giannattasio 11 9 – – 20 pts
9th RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 4 17 – – 21 pts
10th ITA 65 Alessandro Rombelli 16 5 – – 21 pts
11th USA 250 Sam Barron-Fox 8 13 – – 21 pts
12th AUS 308 John Bacon 7 16 – – 23 pts
13th USA 305 Alexis Michas 13 13 – – 26 pts
14th USA 303 Jason Michas 15 12 – – 27 pts
15th SWE 202 Johannes Lind Widestam 14 14 – – 28 pts
16th ITA 217 Alessandro Agostinelli 20 11 – – 31 pts
17th CAN 214 Rhonda Joyce 17 15 – – 32 pts
18th USA 228 Tim Desmond 12 22 – – 34 pts
19th ITA 149 Oscar Farace 18 18 – – 36 pts
20th USA 290 John Brown 19 19 – – 38 pts
21st GER 161 Florian Rixner 22 20 – – 42 pts
22nd USA 238 Steven Boho 21 21 – – 42 pts