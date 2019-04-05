Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade Wins Dragon Grand Prix Cannes 2019

Dragon European Champion Pedro Andrade and his team of top dinghy sailors claimed the Dragon Grand Prix Cannes.

Andrade with Goncalo Ribeiro and Joao Vidinha da Costa plus youngster Kacey Marfo claimed first blood in the 2019 Dragon European Cup series by three points from Thomas Müller.

Grant Gordon’s second place was enough to secure him third overall, a single point behind Müller.

Back ashore Andrade was fulsome in his praise of his fellow competitors and his crew:

“I think I have to say that I profited from the misfortune of some of my biggest opponents. First of all Grant Gordon was leading a race and the wind dropped off and the race committee had to abandon, and then the next day he was black flagged”

“And again today Tommy is sailing so well and at one stage at the end of the first beat I thought that was it and we weren’t going to catch him at all. But we had a good run, we were quite fast downwind, and then he had an issue on board with the genoa and we profited again.”

“The boys I am sailing with haven’t sailed much in the Dragon, but they are fantastic sailors and I am really happy with them and it made my life easier.”

In the Corinthian Division, Germany’s Tanja Jacobsohn, a former 470 World Champion, sailing with husband Bernard Jacobsohn and Jan Scharrfesser, put in another great performance to take the Corinthian overall title from fellow German Maximillian Dohse with Sweden’s Karl-Gustaf Löhr third.

Vasily Senatorov also invited all Dragon sailors to join him at a very special Dragon 90th Anniversary Regatta, which is to be hosted by the Yacht Club Sanremo on Italy’s beautiful Liguria coast from 5 to 13 October 2019.

Already 120 teams have confirmed their entry and the final attendance is expected to be considerably higher

Dragon Grand Prix Cannes 2019 Final Top Ten

1st POR84 – Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – 6, (14), 1, 1, 6 = 14 pts

2nd GER33 – Thomas Müller – 4, 4, 2, (12), 7 = 17 pts

3rd GBR820 – Grant Gordon – 1, 7, 8, (BFD 52), 2 = 18 pts

4th GER1170 – Marcus Brennecke – 7, 3, 5, 5, (13) = 20 pts

5th SUI311 – Hugo Stenbeck – 5, (19), 10, 2, 9 = 26 pts

6th RUS76 – Dmitry Samokhin – 9, 5, 9, (11), 4 = 27 pts

7th GER1162 – Stephan Link – 15, (21), 6, 7, 1 = 29 pts

8th NED412 – Pieter Heerema – 10, 1, 7, (22), 15 = 33 pts

9th RUS77 – Yvgeny Braslavets – 2, (26), 22, 8, 3 = 35 pts

10th RUS27 – Anatoly Loginov – 14, 6, (21), 4, 12 = 36 pts

IDA Press Officer Fiona Brown