Merlin Rocket and Hadron H2 at Chichester YC

A double-hander at Chichester YC for the Merlin Rocket and Hadron H2 classes on Saturday.
In the Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event, Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby took two race wins to clinch the event.
Davis and Kilsby finished two points ahead of Ben and Roz McGrane (2,2,6), with Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe (3,4,3) taking third place.
The other race winners were Will and Arthur Henderson (11,12,1) who finished in sixth place and will be looking for better at the Itchenor SC on Sunday.
Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller – Final after 3 races, 1 discard
1st Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby Blithfield SC – – 2.0 pts
2nd Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane Netley SC – – 4.0 pts
3rd Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC – – 6.0 pts
4th Simon Potts and Ally Potts Burghfield SC 7.0 pts
5th Richard Whitworth and Jemma Scroggie Parkstone YC – – 10.0 pts
6th Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson Itchenor SC – – 12.0 pts
7th Roger Gilbert and James Stewart Frensham SC – – 12.0 pts
8th Tim Fells and Fran Gifford Salcombe YC – – 12.0 pts
9th Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson Shoreham SC – – 17.0 pts
10th Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis Frensham SC – – 19.0 pts
In the Hadron H2 Open Meeting, Alistair Glen (2,3,1) finished two points ahead of Richard Ewart-Smith (5,1,4) with in third place Ian Dawson (4,2,1).
Andrew McGaw (1,8,6) was the winner of the opening race but finidhed fifth overall.
Hadron H2 Open Meeting – Final after 3 races, 1 discard
1st 126 Alistair Glen Starcross YC – – 3 pts
2nd 122 R Ewart Smith Itchenor SC – – 5 pts
3rd 130 Ian Dawson Warsash SC – – 5 pts
4th 121 Richard Holden Arun YC – – 6 pts
5th 128 Andrew McGaw Northampton SC – – 7 pts
6th 127 Chris Brown RORC – – 10 pts
7th 131 Roger Millett Chichester YC – – 10 pts
8th 1 Jeremy Pilcher Weston SC – – 12 pts
9th 109 Nigel Cowan Chichester YC – – 14 pts
10th 114 Adrian Williams Warsash SC – – 18 pts