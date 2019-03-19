Merlin Rockets at Wembley SC

Andy Davis and Alex Warren took a clean-sweep of the second Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller meeting of the season hosted by Wembley SC.
In second place were Chris Gould and Livvy Bell (2,16,2), and third Matt Biggs and Beka Jones (3,2,29).
The leading crews finished three points ahead of a chasing group tied on eight points, comprising: Chris Martin and Samuel Builev, Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale, and Andy Dalby and Pete Horn.
By way of a change from the seemingly constant storms and heavy rain, the day started with blue skies and a moderate westerly breeze of around 15 to 20 mph – although this was to change!
Race 3 producing a particularly nasty squall complete with hailstones, and then another squall flattened many in the fleet leaving a large number capsized and those that remained upright a memorable white knuckle ride down wind.
Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller – Final after 3 races 1 discard
1st Andy Davis and Alex Warren Blithfield – – 2 pts
2nd Chris Gould and Livvy Bell Midland – – 4 pts
3rd Matt Biggs and Beka Jones Blithfield – – 5 pts
4th Chris Martin and Samuel Builev Midland – – 8 pts
5th Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale Blithfield – – 8 pts
6th Andy Dalby and Pete Horn HSC – – 8 pts
7th Steven Leney and Gillian Leney Blithfield – – 12 pts
8th Jon Gorringe and Mimi Gorringe Parkstone – – 12 pts
9th Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson Blithfield – – 13 pts
10th Paul Hollis and Paula Mason Blithfield – – 14 pts
11th Ben Eaves and Rob Kennaugh Redditch – – 20 pts
12th Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson Lymington – – 23 pts
13th Richard Cooke and Luke Moores Wembley – – 23 pts
14th Duncan Salmon and Harriet Salmon Wembley – – 25 pts
15th Jeremy Deacon and Michael Janowicz RYA – – 30 pts
16th Paul Dean and Sarah Roberts Wembley – – 30 pts
17th Jon Steward and Nicr Y Fishers Green – – 30 pts
18th John Cooper and Becci Wigley Lymington – – 31 pts
19th Rob Hatley and Joe Hatley Temesis – – 34 pts
20th Mark Smyth and Julie Cronshaw Wembley – – 35 pts
21st Rob Henderson and Alice Markham Lymington – – 40 pts
22nd Joe Shaw and Suzy Wembley – – 42 pts
23rd Colin Brocknank and Vana Vaslaki Wembley – – 44 pts
24th Richard Coulter and Louis Lapagge Fisher Green – – 51 pts
25th Marc Heretier and John Middleton Wembley – – 53 pts
26th John Green and Alison Murphy Wembley – – 58 pts
26th Kieran O’Farrell and Hannah Burt Wembley – – 58 pts
26th Alan Broadbent and Russell Wembley – – 58 pts
Century Cup Steve and Gill Leney 3716 Blithfield SC
Silver Fleet Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey
Bronze Fleet (and first Wembley boat) Richard Cooke and Luke Mores
Report : Duncan Salmon