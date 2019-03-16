Dragon – Paul & Shark Trophy – Day 2

After a two-hours long postponement, a good easterly breeze of around 12 knots enabled the 33 teams to complete two races on day 2 of the Paul & Shark Trophy.

The day’s wins went to two different teams: the first race to Estonian crew of Port Artur skippered by Mihkel Kosk. The second to class veteran Ivan Bradbury on Blue Haze.

Thanks to today’s results – a fifth and a first – Bradbury closed the gap from Ukrainian team Bunker Prince of Yevgeni Braslavets, that has managed to maintain the top but with only a two-points margin on the British crew.

Russian Anatoly Loginov on Annapurna is tied on 13 points in second.

Swiss team Sophie Racing skippered by Hugo Stenberg are now in fourth place and have overtaken Germany’s Khaleesi, led by female skipper Nicola Friesen.

International Dragon – Paul & Shark Trophy after Race 3 (33 entries)

1st ITA77 BUNKER PRINCE, YEVGGENII BRASLAVETS, SERGEY PUGACHEV, SERGEY TIMOKHOV 1 4 6 = 11pts

2nd GBR375 BLUE HAZE, IVAN BRADBURY, LARS HENDRIKSEN, GEORGE LEONCHEK 7 5 1 = 13 pts

3rd RUS27 ANNAPURNA, ANATOLY LOGINOV, VADIM STATSENKO, ALEXANDER SHALAGIN 8 3 2 = 13 pts

4th SUI311 SOPHIE RACING, HUGO STENBERG, BERNARDO FREITAS, MARTIN WESTERDAHL 5 6 3 = 14 pts

5th GER1207 KHALEESI, NICOLA FRIESEN, VINCENT HOESCH, FRITHJOF KLEEN 2 10 10 = 22 pts

6th DEN408 FLAWLESSS, TIG LASSEN, SOREN HVALSOE, CARSTEN HEY 4 11 13 = 28 pts

7th FIN91 PALOMA, SAMI SALOMAA, KALLE PIHL, JARI BREMER 3 15 11 = 29 pts

8th EST16 PORT ARTUR, MIHKEL KOSK, PEARU POLD, HELLE VAIN 23 1 7 = 31 pts

9th MON2 JEANIE, JENS RATHSACK, DIOGO PEREIRA, FREDERICO MELO 28 2 4 = 34 pts

10th FRA91 ULYSSE, JEAN BREGER, GAETAN AUNETTE, CHRISTIAN GOUT 24 9 5 = 38 pts

Full Results here