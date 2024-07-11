76th Edinburgh Cup – Graham Bailey tied for lead with Lawrie Smith after day 2

After three races completed at the 76th Edinburgh Cup, Graham Bailey GBR 192 is tied on 11pts with Lawrie Smith GBR 815.
Bailey sailing with Julia Bailey, Will Bedford and Killian Boag has a 1 9 1 scoreline, with Smith sailing with Goncalo Ribeiro, Ruairidh Scott and Martin Wrigley posting a 3 4 4 over the first two days.
Grant Gordon GBR 833, sailing with Luke Patience, Elliot Hansen and Faye Chatterton is third on 13 pts and fourth is Pedro Rebelo de Andrade POR 89, sailing with Miguel Leitmann and Martin Westerdahlon 19 pts.
Bailey won the opening day race, Rebelo de Andrade the first race of day 2 and then Bailey taking the third race to return to the overall lead.
2024 Edinburgh Cup – Day 2 after 3 races (29 entries)
1st GBR 192 Bluebottle Graham Bailey – – 1 9 1 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR 815 Alfie Lawrie Smith – – 3 4 4 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR 833 Louise Grant Gordon – – 8 2 3 – – 13 pts
4th POR 89 Saturn Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 13 1 2 – – 16 pts
5th GBR 831 Jerboa Gavia Wilkinson-Cox – – 2 5 12 – – 19 pts
6th IRL 161 Sir Ossis of the River Denis Bergin – – 5 10 9 – – 24 pts
7th IRL 211 Little Fella Cameron Good – – 17 3 7 – – 27 pts
8th IRL 201 Jaguar Sailing Team Martin Byrne – – 19 6 6 – – 31 pts
9th GBR 763 Bertie Simon Barter – – 15 12 8 – – 35 pts
10th GBR 777 Furious Owen Pay – – 4 23 10 – – 37 pts
11th GBR 790 Flotation Richard Davies – – 9 11 17 – – 37 pts
12th GBR 753 Fit Chick Jono Brown – – 26 7 5 – – 38 pts
13th GBR 430 Ran Crispin Blyth – – 6 19 18 – – 43 pts
14th GBR 704 Sleeping Beauty Peter Marchant – – 7 17 19 – – 43 pts
15th GBR 808 The Knucker James Budd – – 10 20 13 – – 43 pts
16th GBR 760 Hands Off Andrew Moss – – 12 13 20 – – 45 pts
17th GBR809 Raissa Michael Cope – – 16 16 16 – – 48 pts
18th GBR 731 Kestra Richard Leask – – 11 14 25 – – 50 pts
19th GBR 806 Vixen Tim Saunders – – 14 24 14 – – 52 pts
20th IRL 225 Phantom Peter Bowring – – 21 21 11 – – 53 pts
21st GBR 644 Tsunami Colin Brereton – – 27 15 15 – – 57 pts
22nd GBR 636 Seafire Nick Whipp – – 25 8 26 – – 59 pts
23rd GBR 564 Yeah Baby James Peters – – 23 18 22 – – 63 pts
24th IRL 195 D-Cision Tim Pearson – – 18 22 24 – – 64 pts
25th GBR 618 Caramba Rob Eldridge – – 20 28 23 – – 71 pts
26th GBR 696 Good Grief Patrick Lomax – – 22 25 28 – – 75 pts
27th JPN 57 True Story Yoshiki Jinno – – 24 31 21 – – 76 pts
28th GBR 655 Phormerly Phantom Chris Thomas – – 28 27 27 – – 82 pts
29th GBR 653 Njord Julian Adams – – 31 26 31 – – 88 pts
The 76th Edinburgh Cup hosted by the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club , Abersoch, sponsored by The Warren Resort & Spa.