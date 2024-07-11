76th Edinburgh Cup – Graham Bailey tied for lead with Lawrie Smith after day 2

After three races completed at the 76th Edinburgh Cup, Graham Bailey GBR 192 is tied on 11pts with Lawrie Smith GBR 815.

Bailey sailing with Julia Bailey, Will Bedford and Killian Boag has a 1 9 1 scoreline, with Smith sailing with Goncalo Ribeiro, Ruairidh Scott and Martin Wrigley posting a 3 4 4 over the first two days.

Grant Gordon GBR 833, sailing with Luke Patience, Elliot Hansen and Faye Chatterton is third on 13 pts and fourth is Pedro Rebelo de Andrade POR 89, sailing with Miguel Leitmann and Martin Westerdahlon 19 pts.

Bailey won the opening day race, Rebelo de Andrade the first race of day 2 and then Bailey taking the third race to return to the overall lead.

2024 Edinburgh Cup – Day 2 after 3 races (29 entries)

1st GBR 192 Bluebottle Graham Bailey – – 1 9 1 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 815 Alfie Lawrie Smith – – 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 833 Louise Grant Gordon – – 8 2 3 – – 13 pts

4th POR 89 Saturn Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 13 1 2 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 831 Jerboa Gavia Wilkinson-Cox – – 2 5 12 – – 19 pts

6th IRL 161 Sir Ossis of the River Denis Bergin – – 5 10 9 – – 24 pts

7th IRL 211 Little Fella Cameron Good – – 17 3 7 – – 27 pts

8th IRL 201 Jaguar Sailing Team Martin Byrne – – 19 6 6 – – 31 pts

9th GBR 763 Bertie Simon Barter – – 15 12 8 – – 35 pts

10th GBR 777 Furious Owen Pay – – 4 23 10 – – 37 pts

11th GBR 790 Flotation Richard Davies – – 9 11 17 – – 37 pts

12th GBR 753 Fit Chick Jono Brown – – 26 7 5 – – 38 pts

13th GBR 430 Ran Crispin Blyth – – 6 19 18 – – 43 pts

14th GBR 704 Sleeping Beauty Peter Marchant – – 7 17 19 – – 43 pts

15th GBR 808 The Knucker James Budd – – 10 20 13 – – 43 pts

16th GBR 760 Hands Off Andrew Moss – – 12 13 20 – – 45 pts

17th GBR809 Raissa Michael Cope – – 16 16 16 – – 48 pts

18th GBR 731 Kestra Richard Leask – – 11 14 25 – – 50 pts

19th GBR 806 Vixen Tim Saunders – – 14 24 14 – – 52 pts

20th IRL 225 Phantom Peter Bowring – – 21 21 11 – – 53 pts

21st GBR 644 Tsunami Colin Brereton – – 27 15 15 – – 57 pts

22nd GBR 636 Seafire Nick Whipp – – 25 8 26 – – 59 pts

23rd GBR 564 Yeah Baby James Peters – – 23 18 22 – – 63 pts

24th IRL 195 D-Cision Tim Pearson – – 18 22 24 – – 64 pts

25th GBR 618 Caramba Rob Eldridge – – 20 28 23 – – 71 pts

26th GBR 696 Good Grief Patrick Lomax – – 22 25 28 – – 75 pts

27th JPN 57 True Story Yoshiki Jinno – – 24 31 21 – – 76 pts

28th GBR 655 Phormerly Phantom Chris Thomas – – 28 27 27 – – 82 pts

29th GBR 653 Njord Julian Adams – – 31 26 31 – – 88 pts

The 76th Edinburgh Cup hosted by the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club , Abersoch, sponsored by The Warren Resort & Spa.