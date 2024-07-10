Nominations open for World Sailing Awards 2024 to honour the sport’s very best

The World Sailing Awards 2024 will take place at Singapore’s historic CHIJMES Hall on Tuesday 5 November.

New this year is the Young World Sailor of the Year Award which recognises the success of sailors under the age of 21, and Boat of the Year which has been renamed to the World Sailing Technology Award and the criteria extended to cover performance and innovation within the wider technical aspects of sailing.

Rolex World Sailor of the Year award

Debut of the Young World Sailor of the Year award

Boat of the Year Award renamed to World Sailing Technology Award

Team of the Year to reward successful crews of two or more

Beppe Croce Trophy and President’s Development Award

In an Olympic year, the stars of sailing are expected to shine brightly and alongside the Rolex World Sailor of the Year, the highest award a sailor can receive in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the sport of sailing, World Sailing will present several awards to honour success in every aspect of the sport.

New this year is the Young World Sailor of the Year Award which recognises the success of sailors under the age of 21, and Boat of the Year which has been renamed to the World Sailing Technology Award and the criteria extended to cover performance and innovation within the wider technical aspects of sailing.

Nominations for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year and Young World Sailor of the Year are open and will remain open until 30 September.

You can nominate your choices here now.

Also being presented:

The World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award which celebrates the delivery of high-impact, highly-replicable sustainability initiatives, aligned to World Sailing’s Sustainability Agenda 2030.

The Team of the Year in recognition of teams who personify integrity, ambition, resilience and resourcefulness.

In addition, the Beppe Croce Trophy will be awarded to one deserving individual for their outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport of sailing.

And the President’s Development Award which will be presented to an individual or organisation in honour of their contribution to the growth and development of sailing, either nationally or internationally.

Nominations for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year and Young World Sailor of the Year are open and will remain open until 30 September.

You can nominate your choices here now.