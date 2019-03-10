Opening Silver Tiller win for Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby

Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby took a clean-sweep of the four races to win the Merlin Rocket season opening Craftinsure Silver Tiller event at Burghfield SC on Saturday.

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (2,2,4) finished in second and in third place were Chris Jennings and John Hacket (4,2,3).

Silver Fleet: Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey.

Bronze Fleet: John Cooper and Becci Wigley.

Next stop Wembley Sailing Club 17 March.

Burghfield Merlin Rocket Open – Final Scores after 4 races

1st 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 3 pts

2nd 3776 Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis 8 pts

3rd 3658 Chris Jennings and John Hacket 9 pts

4th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker 10 pts

5th 3712 Ian Sharps and Caroline Croft 11 pts

6th 3676 Frances Gifford and Will Carroll 19 pts

7th 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey 22 pts

8th 3801 Matt Biggs and Becca Jones 24 pts

9th 3745 Paul Dean and Russell Hall 25 pts

10th 3766 Andy Dalby and Pete Horn 34 pts

11th 3769 Graham Smith and Rob Langley 34 pts

12th 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley 40 pts

13th 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Eddy Atkins 40 pts

14th 3683 Chloe George and Ben George 48 pts

15th 3802 Simon Potts and Ally Potts 56 pts

16th 3788 Christian Birrell and Tom Pygall 58 pts

17th 3696 Alex Warren and James Warren 65 pts

18th 3746 James Wells and Nichola Bass 67 pts

19th 3749 Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson 68 pts

20th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 78 pts

20th 3724 Joe McLaughlin and Sean Roberts 78 pts

20th 3716 Steven Leney and Gill Leney 78 pts

20th 3730 Paul Hollis and Paula Mason 78 pts

20th 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 78 pts

20th 3651 Kieran O’Farrell and Hanna 78 pts

Image Mike Proven