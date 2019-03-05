92nd Star Bacardi Cup – Day 1

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy took the opeing race of the 92nd Star Bacardi Cup at the Coral Reef Yacht Club on Monday.
Negri and Lambertenghi, defending the title they won in 2018, led at the first mark and after an early battle with Norwegian World Champion Eivind Melleby with Josh Revkin (USA), kept their lead to the line.
Second place went to Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada, with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise finishing in third.
After their strong start Melleby and Revkin could only finish in eighth place.
The black flag removed three boats, among them Polish Olympic Gold and Star World Champion Mateusz Kusznierewicz, racing with World Champion crew Frithjof Kleen.
Ireland’s Nicholas and Robert O’Leary finished in 13th place.
Star Bacardi Cup – Day 1 leading positions (64 entries)
1st ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 1 pts
2nd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / BRUNO PRADA – – 2 pts
3rd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 3 pts
4th USA 8230 John Dane III / Tim Ray – – 4 pts
5th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Freitas Moraes Gonçalves – – 5 pts
6th USA 8522 Allan Terhune, Jr. / Arnis Baltins – – 6 pts
7th UKR 8493 Vasyl Gureyev / SHAFRANYUK ANDREY – – 7 pts
8th NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 8 pts
9th BRA 8398 Marcelo Fuchs / Pedro Trouche – – 9 pts
10th GER 8361 Stefan Lehnert / KUSHNIT VITALII – – 10 pts
11th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / TONKO BARAC – – 11 pts
12th ARG 8008 Fabian Mac gowan / Fabio Scarptti – – 12 pts
13th IRL 8527 Nicholas O’Leary / Robert O’Leary – – 13 pts
14th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / John Von Schwartz – – 14 pts
15th USA 8518 Doug Smith / BRIAN O’MAHONEY – – 15 pts
16th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart / PIERRE ALEXIS PONSOT – – 16 pts
17th USA 8413 Thomas Londrigan / Simon Van Wonderen – – 17 pts
18th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 18 pts
19th USA 8490 John MacCausland / RICK PETERS – – 19 pts
20th GER 8396 Lothar Geilen / CARLOS MIGUEL – – 20 pts