Star Bacardi Cup – New leaders on Day 3

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise of the USA take the lead after day 3 of the Star Bacardi Cup at the Coral Reef Yacht Club on Wednesday.

A fourth place finish in race 2 was enough for Doyle and Infelise to take a three point overall lead, with former leaders Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi now in second, and Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revki of Norway third.

Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frithjof Kleen of Germany were the day’s winners, but carry a UFD from race 1, so sit down in 31st place at present.

Also carrying a high race 1 score are Paul Cayard and Magnus Liljedahl, USA, who took second place in race 2 and are now 13th overall.

Third place went to Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway, putting them third overall, one point behind Negri and Lambertenghi.



After the loss of any racing on Tuesday, for race 2 the Committee hoisted the AP flag to wait for the wind to settle, and a little after midday the starting sequence began with U flag up for security reasons.

A 15/18 knot breeze from the north-east, with very choppy seas gave an exhilarating if challenging ride for the 64 teams, with one bent mast the only recorded damage.

Norway’s World Champion Eivind Melleby with American crew Josh Revkin were first to round the mark, followed by Doyle and Infelise, both chased hard by Cayard and Liljedahl.

Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) opted for the right side of the upwind leg and eased into the lead, maintaining it to the finish.

Star Bacardi Cup – Day 2 leading positions (64 entries)

1st USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 4 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 1 9 – – 10 pts

3rd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 8 3 – – 11 pts

4th USA 8522 Allan Terhune, Jr. / Arnis Baltins 6 10 – – 16 pts

5th BRA 8398 Marcelo Fuchs / Pedro Trouche 9 7 – – 16 pts

6th USA 8230 John Dane III / Tim Ray 4 14 – – 18 pts

7th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Freitas Moraes Gonçalves 5 13 – – 18 pts

8th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 2 17 – – 19 pts

9th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis Ponsot 16 6 – – 22 pts

10th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / John Von Schwartz 14 8 – – 22 pts

11th IRL 8527 Nicholas O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 13 11 – – 24 pts

12th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 11 15 – – 26 pts

13th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Magnus Liljedahl 27 2 – – 29 pts

14th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 18 12 – – 30 pts

15th GER 8361 Stefan Lehnert / Kushnit Vitalii 10 24 – – 34 pts

16th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahoney 15 22 – – 37 pts

17th USA 8490 John MacCausland / Rick Peters 19 18 – – 37 pts

18th ARG 8008 Fabian Mac gowan / Fabio Scarptti 12 30 – – 42 pts

19th USA 8528 George Szabo / Ed Morey 22 21 – – 43 pts

20th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Jan Eli Gravad 40 5 – – 45 pts

Full results available here