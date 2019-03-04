Final day results for Etchells Mid-Winter’s East Regatta Miami

In the final regatta of the 2018-19 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series, winners were Thomas Lihan, Luke Lawrence and Eric Lawrencewere of the USA.

Lihan and his crew on USA 1225 finished ten points ahead of Mark Mendlebatt, Eric Langendal and Chuck Norris on Gumption3, with Blackadder II of Andrew Cumming, Will Felder, Victor Diaz Deleon and Nikki Medley in third place.

Britain’s Lawrie Smith, Gonçalo Ribeiro, Richard Parslow and Joao De Matos Rosa finished in fifth place, just two points off fourth placed Stephen Benjamin, Ian Liberty, Jonny Goldsberry and Michael Menninge of the USA.

GBR 1438, Swedish Blue of Ante Razmilovic, Brian Hammersley and Andrew Mills took the Corinthian victory in 21st place overall. They finished ahead of USA 1012, Natasha of Ted Hardenbergh, Jamie Hardenbergh and Peter Browne.

The Mid-Winter’s East Regatta at the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club was the final event of the four regattas that make-up the Biscayne Bay Series.

Etchells – Mid-Winter’s East Regatta – Leaders after 7 races (46 entries)

1st USA 1225 Thomas Lihan / Luke Lawrence / Eric Lawrence – – 28 pts

2nd USA 1465 Mark Mendlebatt / Eric Langendal / Chuck Norris – – 38 pts

3rd CAN 1451 Andrew Cumming / Will Felder / Victor Diaz Deleon / Nikki Medley – – 40 pts

4th USA 1228 Stephen Benjamin / Ian Liberty / Jonny Goldsberry / Michael Menninger – – 45 pts

5th GBR 1470 Lawrie Smith / Gonçalo Ribeiro / Richard Parslow / Joao De Matos Rosa – – 47 pts

6th USA 1168 Peter Vessella / Bill Johns / Phil Trinter – – 54 pts

7th USA 1419 Scott Kaufman / Lucas Calabrese / Diego Stefani / Austen Anderson – – 59 pts

8th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Bill Hardesty / Pilar Calabrese / Jimmy Baranasa – – 60 pts

9th USA 1464 Jay Cross / George Peet / Erik Shampain / Michael Buckley – – 63 pts

10th USA 1398 Bruce Burton / Jon Easley / Glenn Burton – – 67 pts

11th USA 1469 Michael Goldfarb / Skip Dieball / Morten Henriksen – – 71 pts

12th USA 1455 William Douglass / Chris Larson / Simon Fry – – 77 pts

13th BER 1454 Dirk Kneulman / Jimmy Kenedy / Jeff Madrigali / Ding Corsi – – 78 pts

14th USA 979 Senet Bischoff / Brian Ledbetter / Ben Kinney – – 80 pts

15th USA 1405 Jose Fuentes / Evan Aras / Alec Anderson / Wilson Stout – – 86 pts

16th SUI 1425 Seamus McHugh / Lara Poljsak / Luis Doreste / David Vera – – 90 pts

17th USA 1453 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Ben Lamb – – 97 pts

18th USA 1454 George Francisco / Ezra Culver / Karl Anderson – – 97 pts

19th USA 1296 Jamie Hilton / Randy Borges / Chris Snow / Taylor Borges – – 97 pts

20th GBR 1441 Peter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Neil Harrison – – 98 pts

Full results available here