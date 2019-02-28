British Marine: Existing trade agreements if the UK leaves the EU without a deal

The UK Government has produced its latest guidance to ensure the continuity of trade agreements if an agreement with the EU has not been ratified and brought into force in time for exit day.

Members of the British Marine organisation for the leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry, can gain access to a wide range of Brexit updates, advice and guidance on the British Marine Website, including our dedicated report on the impact on the UK Leisure & Small Commercial Marine industry of transitioning to WTO tariffs post-Brexit.

The UK Government agreements cover a wide variety of relationships including:

Free trade agreements (FTAs)

Economic partnership agreements (EPAs) with developing nations

Association agreements – these cover broader economic and political co-operation

Trade agreements with countries that are closely aligned with the EU

Mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) – parties mutually recognise conformity assessment procedures

Businesses in the UK and partner countries are eligible for a range of preferential market access opportunities under the terms of these agreements.

These can include, but are not limited to:

Preferential duties for goods, including reductions in import tariff rates and quotas for reduced or nil rates of payable duties

Quotas for the import of goods with more relaxed rules of origin requirements

Enhanced market access for service providers

Protection from discrimination in public procurement opportunities across a range of sectors

Allowing parties to mutually recognise conformity assessment procedures

The ability to complete mandatory inspections and tests on products close to the place of production

Common standards on intellectual property

In the event of a ‘no deal’, EU trade agreements will cease to apply to the UK when we leave the EU.

Without arrangements to maintain preferences, trade will take place on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms.

Full UK Government latest Guidence available here – Updated 21 February 2019