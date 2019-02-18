RORC Caribbean 600 start delayed for MOD 70s

Giovanni Soldini and Maserati Multi 70’s Team agree to Team Argo’s request to postpone the start of the RORC Caribbean 600

The new start time will be at 14.00 local time (18.00 UTC and 19.00 Italian time) to allow the American Team to finish the repair work after they capsized during the Antigua 360 Race last Friday.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club, the organizing committee, asked everyone in the MOCRA class (multihulls) to delay the start but the quorum wasn’t met, so they asked the Italian Team to create a special class for the two MOD 70s.

Therefore Maserati Multi 70 and Argo will compete in a Match Race without taking part in the corrected time ranking.



“We’re happy to let Argo’s Team participate in this beautiful race” said Giovanni Soldini from Antigua, “and we’ve decided to accept the delayed start because we’re here to compete on the water with one of the world’s strongest Teams, I’m sure it will be a great challenge”.

