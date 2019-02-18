Martin Atilla beats 500+ entries at Palamos Optimist International Trophy again

The 30th edition of the Palamos Optimist International Trophy, combined with the 14th edition of the Nations Cup, attracted over 530 entries to the Spanish event.
Overall victory went to defending 2018 Champion Martin Atilla of Latvia, who was tied on points with Maayan Shemesh of Israel.
In third place was Sebastian Kempe of Bermuda.
Best placed British entry was Santiago Sesto-Cosby in 29th place.
The Nations Cup went to Germany.
Palamos Optimist International Trophy / Nations Cup (530 entries)
1st LAT 59 Martin ATILLA – – 36 pts
2nd ISR 2005 Maayan SHEMESH – – 36 pts
3rd BER 1010 Sebastian KEMPE – – 44 pts
4th ITA 8917 Alex DEMURTAS – – 48 pts
5th ESP 3030 PERELLÓ MORA Maria – – 48 pts
6th GER 1412 Leon JOST – – 54 pts
7th IRL 1608 Rocco WRIGHT – – 56 pts
8th ESP 606 MESQUIDA BARCELÓ Pau – – 61 pts
9th GER 1414 Caspar ILGENSTEIN – – 66 pts
10th GER 1416 Carl KRAUSE – – 71 pts
11th SWE 113 Emil WOLFGANG – – 84 pts
12th IRL 1586 James DWYER MATTHEWS – – 86 pts
13th NED 3328 Zeb VAN DORST – – 86 pts
14th GRE 1 Anastasios GKARIPIS – – 98 pts
15th ESP 2732 MESQUIDA BARCELÓ Marc – – 98 pts
16th FRA 2743 Malo GUERIN – – 105 pts
17th NED 3338 Hidde SCHRAFFORDT – – 112 pts
18th RUS 221 Artem MAXIMKIN – – 113 pts
19th SUI 1863 Sam NOKES – – 114 pts
20th NED 3295 Olaf GANZEVLES – – 114 pts