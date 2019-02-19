Flying Dutchman Worlds – Day 3 Results

The first three days of the 2019 Flying Dutchman World Championships have been completed.

Leading after six races are Szabolcs Majthenyi and András Domokos of Hungary on 7 points.

Second are Kay-Uwe Lüdtke and Kai Schäfers of Germany with 11 points and third are Enno Kramer and Ard Geelkerken of Holland with 14 points

Tuesday is a lay day. Two races are scheduled for Wednesday and one on Thursday.

2019 Flying Dutchman Worlds Leaders after 6 races (41 entries)

