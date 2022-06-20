Flying Dutchman . . . Not fade away

The former Olympic class dinghy, the Flying Dutchman, continues to provide majestic sailing, as demonstrated at the recent Italian Flying Dutchman Championships.

With twenty-eight entries, and four nations represented, the 2021 Italian champions, Nicola and Francesco Vespasiani, successfully defended the title at the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, following a close combat with the team of Matteo Pincherle and Carlo Carincola.

It was a decisive final day, where the brothers of the Associazione Vela Bracciano got a first and a second place to secure the title.

Manuele Gregori and Francesco Gerunzi (AV Bracciano), had to settle for third place, penalized by an early start in the first race of the third day.

The Gulf of Follonica gave its best, offering three splendid days, two of which with light mistral winds and a grand finale with a fresh sirocco, up to 18 knots.

Excellent work by the Race Committee, directed by the Neapolitan Luciano Cosentino, and applause from the sailors to the rescue boats, engaged in some support interventions to the fleet made necessary with the increase of the wind.

Italian Flying Dutchman Championship – Final leaders (28 entries)

1st ITA 4 Vespasiani Nicola and Vespasiani Francesco – – 10 pts

2nd ITA 8 Matteo Pincherle and Carlo Carincola – – 14 pts

3rd ITA 102 Manuele Gregori and Francesco Gerunzi – – 32 pts

4th HUN 11 Gabor Gaborjani-Szabo and Gabor Koles – – 33 pts

5th GER 87 Hans-Peter Schwarz and Jonas Kirst – – 35 pts

6th ITA 10 Roberto Cipriani and Rinaldo Rinaldi – – 40 pts

7th HUN 78 Peter Tenke dr and Csaba Polgar dr – – 45 pts

8th ITA 94 Pierfrancesco Eustachi and Paolo Rossi – – 50 pts

9th GER 187 Stefan Beichl and Sebastian Beichl – – 53 pts

10th ITA 40 Manuel Di Gangi and Ryan Rocchi – – 57 pts

The racing season of the Yacht Club now allows itself a summer break before returning to host the penultimate event of the 52 Super Series circuit at the end of September 2022.