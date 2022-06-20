Solo Nation’s Cup – Gillard takes charge at Carnac

Tom Gillard has taken a solid lead of the Solo class Nations Cup after five races, being hosted by YC Carnac, France.

Gillard has won three of the five races and with six points after the first discard has an eight point lead.

Alex Butler is now in second place with 14 points, while early leader Tim Law is in third place with 20 points

Apart from Gillard with three race wins, Law won the second race and William Todd won race four.

2022 Solo Nations Cup – Leaders after 5 races (62 entrise)

1st 6021 GILLARD Thomas 1 4 1 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 5781 BUTLER Alex 6 6 2 2 4 – – 14 pts

3rd 5966 LAW Tim 3 1 10 9 7 – – 20 pts

4th 5890 LEWIS Jack 15 20 3 6 2 – – 26 pts

5th 6010 HOREY Vincent 8 3 9 14 21 – – 34 pts

6th 6006 LEE Mark 10 8 11 5 19 – – 34 pts

7th NED 640 BAKKER Ted 13 12 6 20 6 – – 37 pts

8th NED 642 HUISMAN Menno 2 2 37 16 18 – – 38 pts

9th 6022 BROWN Chris 5 5 4 BFD 24 – – 38 pts

10th 5911 DAVIES Nigel 12 14 14 4 BFD – – 44 pts

11th 5953 FRARY Matthew 11 7 16 26 11 – – 45 pts

12th 5851 GUESS Roger 9 15 8 21 22 – – 53 pts

13th 5813 ARMSTRONG Innes 16 23 5 10 BFD – – 54 pts

14th 6004 WOODWARD Jonathan 35 40 12 7 3 – – 57 pts

15th NED 668 DEN HERDER Roel 14 22 13 19 12 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .