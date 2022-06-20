Solo Nation’s Cup – Gillard takes charge at Carnac

Tom Gillard has taken a solid lead of the Solo class Nations Cup after five races, being hosted by YC Carnac, France.
Gillard has won three of the five races and with six points after the first discard has an eight point lead.
Alex Butler is now in second place with 14 points, while early leader Tim Law is in third place with 20 points
Apart from Gillard with three race wins, Law won the second race and William Todd won race four.
2022 Solo Nations Cup – Leaders after 5 races (62 entrise)
1st 6021 GILLARD Thomas 1 4 1 3 1 – – 6 pts
2nd 5781 BUTLER Alex 6 6 2 2 4 – – 14 pts
3rd 5966 LAW Tim 3 1 10 9 7 – – 20 pts
4th 5890 LEWIS Jack 15 20 3 6 2 – – 26 pts
5th 6010 HOREY Vincent 8 3 9 14 21 – – 34 pts
6th 6006 LEE Mark 10 8 11 5 19 – – 34 pts
7th NED 640 BAKKER Ted 13 12 6 20 6 – – 37 pts
8th NED 642 HUISMAN Menno 2 2 37 16 18 – – 38 pts
9th 6022 BROWN Chris 5 5 4 BFD 24 – – 38 pts
10th 5911 DAVIES Nigel 12 14 14 4 BFD – – 44 pts
11th 5953 FRARY Matthew 11 7 16 26 11 – – 45 pts
12th 5851 GUESS Roger 9 15 8 21 22 – – 53 pts
13th 5813 ARMSTRONG Innes 16 23 5 10 BFD – – 54 pts
14th 6004 WOODWARD Jonathan 35 40 12 7 3 – – 57 pts
15th NED 668 DEN HERDER Roel 14 22 13 19 12 – – 58 pts