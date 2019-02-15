American MOD 70 Argo capsized South of Antigua, the crew is reported safe.

Argo and Maserati Multi 70 were racing around Antigua, in the Caribbean, to train for the RORC Caribbean 600, when the wind suddenly got stronger.

Among the crew of Argo are Brian Thompson and François Gabart, who won the vendée globe 2012-13.

Giovanni Soldini on Maserati Multi 70 commented:

“The weather kept changing: this morning there were 26 knots gusts, then we had light wind for the whole afternoon, around 10-12 knots. All of sudden a squall came with 25-27 knots of wind.”

“They were caught off guard somehow and they capsized not far from us”.