Sydney SailGP – Aussie power leads Day 1

Team Japan SailGP under Aussie skipper Nathan Outteridge lead Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP team after three races on first day of Sydney SailGP event.

In third place overall are the Great Britain SailGP Team with Dylan Fletcher on the helm.

Outteridge took the first race of this all new event, leading China SailGP Team of Phil Robertson through the finish in light ENE winds. In third place was Ftetcher’s Great Britain SailGP Team, recovering from a poor start.



Race 2 saw Slingsby, at the helm of Team Australia, to take his first SailGP win ahead of Outteridge’s Team Japan, with the United States SailGP Team of Rome Kirby in third.

Outteridge made a huge comeback from an OCS at the start of race 2, closing right up on the rival Australian skipper, but not able to get in front of Slingsby who was controlling the situation from the front.

The Great Britain Team took fourth place.

In the third and final race of the day, Slingsby’s Australia SailGP led the F50 fleet from the outset, with fellow Aussie skipper Nathan Outteridge at the helm of Japan SailGP in second.

Dylan Fletcher and the Great Britain Team claimed third to round off a good opening day series, five points of the two leaders.

Sydney SailGP: Overall standings after 3 races, Day 1

1st Japan SailGP Team 28pts

2nd Australia SailGP Team 27pts

3rd Great Britain SailGP Team 22pts

4th United States SailGP Team 20pts

5th France SailGP Team 19pts

6th China SailGP Team 19pts