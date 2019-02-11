OK Dinghy Worlds – Day 2

Josh Armit takes the lead after day 2 of the Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds at the Wakatere Boating Club, New Zealand.

The young Kiwi posted a 1 and 3 to finish the day tied on four points with Andrew Phillips (3, 15) and Dan Slater (2, 2) after three races and with the first discard taken.

Armit won the opening race of the day (R2) ahead of Slater with Phillips in third. In the second race victory went to Britain’s Richard Burton (44, 1) with Slater in second and Armit third.

Overall the leading three have a four point advantage over fourth placed Fredrik Loof (10, 4) of Sweden, with Kiwis Luke O’Connell (8, 7) in fifth place, and Steve McDowell (5, 6) sixth.

Britain’s Nick Craig had a tough day in the very shifty offshore 10-15 knot breeze, and slips to 14th overall after a 22, 24, scoreline.

Race 3 winner Burton is in 24th place overall.

Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds 2019 – Leading positions (111 entries)

1st NZL 485 Josh Armit -19 1 3 – – 4 pts

1st NZL 559 Andrew Phillips 1 3 -15 – – 4 pts

3rd NZL 562 Dan Slater -2 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th SWE 69 Fredrik Loof 4 -10 4 – – 8 pts

5th NZL 578 Luke O’Connell 3 -8 7 – – 10 pts

6th NZL 579 Steve McDowell 5 5 -6 – – 10 pts

7th NZL 580 Ben Morrison -17 4 13 – – 17 pts

8th NZL 592 Rod Davis 8 9 -22 – – 17 pts

9th NZL 583 Eric Rone -15 6 12 – – 18 pts

10th NZL 577 Paul Rhodes -24 7 11 – – 18 pts

11th DEN 1502 Bo Teglers Nielsen -78 11 9 – – 20 pts

12th NZL 570 Matthew Mason -42 17 5 – – 22 pts

13th NZL 581 Mark Perrow -36 14 8 – – 22 pts

14th GBR 2208 Nick Craig 6 22 -24 – – 28 pts

15th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 9 -29 20 – – 29 pts

16th NZL 575 Mike Wilde 11 -40 18 – – 29 pts

17th NZL 582 Greg Wilcox 14 -38 17 – – 31 pts

18th GBR 44 Chris Turner -27 12 21 – – 33 pts

19th AUS 779 Tim Davies 25 -32 14 – – 39 pts

20th NZL 546 Thomas Olds 18 23 -52 – – 41 pts

21st NZL 552 Russell Page-Wood -84 19 23 – – 42 pts

22nd NZL 549 Jono Clough 31 13 -38 – – 44 pts

23rd NZL 573 Luke Gower BFD 16 28 – – 44 pts

24th GBR 2183 Richard Burton -65 44 1 – – 45 pts

25th AUS 753 Mark Skelton 26 -33 19 – – 45 pts

26th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj BFD 30 16 – – 46 pts

27th NZL 474 Dean Salthouse 29 18 -64 – – 47 pts

28th GER 18 Jan Kurfeld BFD 21 26 – – 47 pts

29th NZL 530 David van der Wende -39 15 34 – – 49 pts

30th AUS 749 Roger Blasse -37 20 30 – – 50 pts

Full results available here