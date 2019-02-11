OK Dinghy Worlds – Day 2

Josh Armit takes the lead after day 2 of the Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds at the Wakatere Boating Club, New Zealand.
The young Kiwi posted a 1 and 3 to finish the day tied on four points with Andrew Phillips (3, 15) and Dan Slater (2, 2) after three races and with the first discard taken.
Armit won the opening race of the day (R2) ahead of Slater with Phillips in third. In the second race victory went to Britain’s Richard Burton (44, 1) with Slater in second and Armit third.
Overall the leading three have a four point advantage over fourth placed Fredrik Loof (10, 4) of Sweden, with Kiwis Luke O’Connell (8, 7) in fifth place, and Steve McDowell (5, 6) sixth.
Britain’s Nick Craig had a tough day in the very shifty offshore 10-15 knot breeze, and slips to 14th overall after a 22, 24, scoreline.
Race 3 winner Burton is in 24th place overall.
Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds 2019 – Leading positions (111 entries)
1st NZL 485 Josh Armit -19 1 3 – – 4 pts
1st NZL 559 Andrew Phillips 1 3 -15 – – 4 pts
3rd NZL 562 Dan Slater -2 2 2 – – 4 pts
4th SWE 69 Fredrik Loof 4 -10 4 – – 8 pts
5th NZL 578 Luke O’Connell 3 -8 7 – – 10 pts
6th NZL 579 Steve McDowell 5 5 -6 – – 10 pts
7th NZL 580 Ben Morrison -17 4 13 – – 17 pts
8th NZL 592 Rod Davis 8 9 -22 – – 17 pts
9th NZL 583 Eric Rone -15 6 12 – – 18 pts
10th NZL 577 Paul Rhodes -24 7 11 – – 18 pts
11th DEN 1502 Bo Teglers Nielsen -78 11 9 – – 20 pts
12th NZL 570 Matthew Mason -42 17 5 – – 22 pts
13th NZL 581 Mark Perrow -36 14 8 – – 22 pts
14th GBR 2208 Nick Craig 6 22 -24 – – 28 pts
15th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 9 -29 20 – – 29 pts
16th NZL 575 Mike Wilde 11 -40 18 – – 29 pts
17th NZL 582 Greg Wilcox 14 -38 17 – – 31 pts
18th GBR 44 Chris Turner -27 12 21 – – 33 pts
19th AUS 779 Tim Davies 25 -32 14 – – 39 pts
20th NZL 546 Thomas Olds 18 23 -52 – – 41 pts
21st NZL 552 Russell Page-Wood -84 19 23 – – 42 pts
22nd NZL 549 Jono Clough 31 13 -38 – – 44 pts
23rd NZL 573 Luke Gower BFD 16 28 – – 44 pts
24th GBR 2183 Richard Burton -65 44 1 – – 45 pts
25th AUS 753 Mark Skelton 26 -33 19 – – 45 pts
26th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj BFD 30 16 – – 46 pts
27th NZL 474 Dean Salthouse 29 18 -64 – – 47 pts
28th GER 18 Jan Kurfeld BFD 21 26 – – 47 pts
29th NZL 530 David van der Wende -39 15 34 – – 49 pts
30th AUS 749 Roger Blasse -37 20 30 – – 50 pts