OK Dinghy Worlds – Day 3

Dan Slater is the new leader after two races on day 3 of the Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds at the Wakatere Boating Club, New Zealand.
Josh Armit is now second, nine points off the leader and Andrew Phillips completes the all Kiwi podium in third place.
Slater and Fredrik Lööf (Image) took the race wins in another day of offshore shifty winds.
Phillips is tied on 18 points with fourth placed Fredrik Loof of Sweden, with Luke O’Connell and Steve McDowell on twenty points in fifth and sixth places.
Britain’s Nick Craig is now in seventh place, but 19 points off the leading group.
Richard Burton, who took a race win on day 2, was not so lucky today, posting a 57 and 19 to place 32nd overall.
But a better day for Rohan Lord of New Zealand, following a DSQ and a DNC yesterday, the veteran bounced back with a 2 and 9 scoreline.
Event leader Dan Slater has competed at the Olympic Games for New Zealand in the 49er and the Finn, with a best finish of seventh in the Finn at the 2012 Games.
With five races and a valid series now sailed, the fleet can have a well-deserved day off on Wednesday. The series concludes on Friday 15 February.
Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds 2019 – Leading positions (111 entries)
1st NZL 562 Dan Slater -2 2 2 1 2 – – 7 pts
2nd NZL 485 Josh Armit -19 1 3 6 6 – – 16 pts
3rd NZL 559 Andrew Phillips 1 3 -15 10 4 – – 18 pts
4th SWE 69 Fredrik Loof 4 -10 4 9 1 – – 18 pts
5th NZL 578 Luke O’Connell 3 -8 7 3 7 – – 20 pts
6th NZL 579 Steve McDowell 5 5 6 4 -14 – – 20 pts
7th GBR 2208 Nick Craig 6 22 -24 8 3 – – 39 pts
8th NZL 580 Ben Morrison 17 4 13 -55 10 – – 44 pts
9th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 9 -29 20 11 5 – – 45 pts
10th NZL 592 Rod Davis 8 9 -22 17 15 – – 49 pts
11th NZL 577 Paul Rhodes -24 7 11 24 12 – – 54 pts
12th NZL 583 Eric Rone 15 6 12 34 -42 – – 67 pts
13th NZL 570 Matthew Mason -42 17 5 30 17 – – 69 pts
14th GER 18 Jan Kurfeld BFD 21 26 12 11 – – 70 pts
15th AUS 779 Tim Davies 25 32 14 7 -34 – – 78 pts
16th GBR 44 Chris Turner 27 12 21 -40 21 – – 81 pts
17th NZL 573 Luke Gower BFD 16 28 13 24 – – 81 pts
18th DEN 1502 Bo Teglers Nielsen -78 11 9 31 33 – – 84 pts
19th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj BFD 30 16 15 23 – – 84 pts
20th AUS 749 Roger Blasse -37 20 30 25 13 – – 88 pts