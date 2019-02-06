Star Junior Worlds – Day 2

With three races completed Tuesday the Star Junior World Championship is back on schedule.

Provisional leaders after four races are American Charlie Buckingham and Star US Olympian, Austin Sperry.

Buckingham and Sperry (see image) are tied on 20 points with Tomas Hornos and Pedro Trouche of the USA, with day 1 leaders Luke Lawrence and Alexey Selivanov now in third place on 23 points.



British Laser sailor Lorenzo Chiavarini with Brian Fatih (USA) crewing finished the day in ninth place after scoring a 9, 3 and 13.

Ireland’s Robert and Peter O’Leary are now in sixth place, with a 4, 16 and 12 scoreline Tuesday.

Star Junior Worlds – Top 20 teams after 4 races

1st USA 8230 Charlie Buckingham / Austin Sperry 8 5 6 1 – – 20 pts

2nd USA 8481 Tomas Hornos / Pedro Trouche 7 1 7 5 – – 20 pts

3rd USA 8501 Luke Lawrence / Alexey Selivanov 1 2 12 8 – – 23 pts

4th MEX 8498 Juan Ignacio Perez / Mark Strube 6 13 2 10 – – 31 pts

5th AUS 8390 Jake Lilley / Lewis Brake 11 8 14 2 – – 35 pts

6th IRL 8527 Robert O’Leary / Peter O’Leary 3 4 16 12 – – 35 pts

7th BRA 8474 Nick Pellicano Grael / Samuel Goncalves 5 24 4 6 – – 39 pts

8th BAH 8464 Facundo Olezza / Frederico Melo 4 16 5 16 – – 41 pts

9th GBR 8291 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini / Brian Fatih 17 9 3 15 – – 44 pts

10th ARG 8251 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre 16 3 17 11 – – 47 pts

11th USA 8507 Joshua Revkin / Arthur Anosov 15 25 1 7 – – 48 pts

12th NED 8541 Thomas Allart / Kilian Weise 19 19 8 4 – – 50 pts

13th ITA 8331 Guido Gallinaro / Frithjof Kleen 2 23 13 14 – – 52 pts

14th AUS 8230 Luke Payne / Torvar Mirsky 9 12 11 20 – – 52 pts

15th USA 8408 Porter Kavle / Arnis Baltins 20 6 31 3 – – 60 pts

16th SWE 000 Philip Carlson / Fredrik Aurell 13 10 27 17 – – 67 pts

17th CAN 84_0 Alex Baker / Rick Burgess 10 32 9 18 – – 69 pts

18th FRA 8404 Hugo Fedrigucci / Sebastien Guidoux 36 7 19 9 – – 71 pts

19th SWE 8246 Jesper Stalheim / Shane Zwingelberg 26 17 10 23 – – 76 pts

20th USA 8237 Ian Robinson / Brian Sharpe 25 20 15 21 – – 81 pts

