Star Junior Worlds – Different fleet, same weather!

The 36 teams attending the inaugural Star Junior World Championship at Coral Reef YC in Miami, USA, meet similar conditions to the Olympic classes who had just vacated Biscayne Bay.

The wind blowing around 6-8 knots from West at the start at 12,10 pm and then dropping to 4-5 knots towards the end of the race one hour and 15 minutes later.

It was American Star sailor Luke Lawrence, with crew Alexey Selivanov, who took an early lead at the first windward mark and kept gaining on the way down to the gate and through to the finish.

Behind them, the Italian Laser Radial Youth World Champion, Guido Gallinaro with German Star World Champion crew Firthjof Kleen fought for second against Irish brothers Robert and Peter O’Leary – in the unusual setting with Robert at the helm.

British Laser sailor Lorenzo Chiavarini with Brian Fatih (USA) crewing finished 17th.

Racing is scheduled to start one hour earlier (at 11am EST) to try to get three races done and get back on track with the program.

Star Junior Worlds – Top 20 teams

1st USA 8501 Luke Lawrence / Alexey Selivanov – – 1 pts

2nd ITA 8331 Guido Gallinaro / Frithjof Kleen – – 2 pts

3rd IRL 8527 Robert O’Leary / Peter O’Leary – – 3 pts

4th BAH 8464 Facundo Olezza / Frederico Melo – – 4 pts

5th BRA 8474 Nick Pellicano Grael / Samuel Goncalves – – 5 pts

6th MEX 8498 Juan Ignacio Perez / Mark Strube – – 6 pts

7th USA 8481 Tomas Hornos / Pedro Trouche – – 7 pts

8th USA 8230 Charlie Buckingham / Austin Sperry – – 8 pts

9th AUS 8230 Luke Payne / Torvar Mirsky – – 9 pts

10th CAN 84_0 Alex Baker / Rick Burgess – – 10 pts

11th AUS 8390 Jake Lilley / Lewis Brake – – 11 pts

12th USA 8362 Daniel Cayard / Roger Cheer – – 12 pts

13th SWE 000 Philip Carlson / Fredrik Aurell – – 13 pts

14th USA 8268 Hoel Menard / Eugenio Cingolani – – 14 pts

15th USA 8507 Joshua Revkin / Arthur Anosov – – 15 pts

16th ARG 8251 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre – – 16 pts

17th GBR 8291 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini / Brian Fatih – – 17 pts

18th CAN 8272 Luke Morton / Bryan Milne – – 18 pts

19th NED 8541 Thomas Allart / Kilian Weise – – 19 pts

20th USA 8408 Porter Kavle / Arnis Baltins – – 20 pts

