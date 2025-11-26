iQFOiL Senior Europeans – Day 3 Storms Interrupt the Action

The Men’s iQFOil fleet managed to complete just one race, divided into four heats, in winds averaging around 8 knots.

Unfortunately, the Women’s races could not be even started. And that was it for day 3.

After the single Men’s Slalom race, France’s Nicolas Goyard now moves into the top spot with a 3rd place.

Goyard is followed by race winner Luuc van Opzeeland with Britain’s Andy Brown up into third after a 9th place, and Finn Hawkins now fourth with a 13th finish.

Britain’s Emma Wilson remains in lead of the women.

iQFOiL Men Europeans – Leaders after 7 races (87 entries)

1st FRA 465 Open Nicolas GOYARD – – 24 pts

2nd NED 55 Open Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 28 pts

3rd GBR 360 Open Andy BROWN – – 30 pts

4th GBR 19 Open Finn HAWKINS – – 33 pts

5th POL 1 Open Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 33 pts

6th ISR 60 Open Tom REUVENY – – 35 pts

7th ISR 24 Open Yoav OMER – – 36 pts

8th NED 17 Open Joost VINK – – 37 pts

9th ITA 5 Open Luca DI TOMASSI – – 42 pts

10th FRA 7 Open Adrien MESTRE – – 42 pts

11th GBR 983 Open Matthew BARTON – – 45 pts

Other GBR

14th GBR Samuel SILLS

31st GBR Duncan MONAGHAN

39th GBR Boris SHAW

43rd GBR Will ZIEGLER

44th GBR Max BEAMAN

Full results available here . . .