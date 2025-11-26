iQFOiL Senior Europeans – Day 3 Storms Interrupt the Action

The Men’s iQFOil fleet managed to complete just one race, divided into four heats, in winds averaging around 8 knots.
Unfortunately, the Women’s races could not be even started. And that was it for day 3.
After the single Men’s Slalom race, France’s Nicolas Goyard now moves into the top spot with a 3rd place.
Goyard is followed by race winner Luuc van Opzeeland with Britain’s Andy Brown up into third after a 9th place, and Finn Hawkins now fourth with a 13th finish.
Britain’s Emma Wilson remains in lead of the women.
iQFOiL Men Europeans – Leaders after 7 races (87 entries)
1st FRA 465 Open Nicolas GOYARD – – 24 pts
2nd NED 55 Open Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 28 pts
3rd GBR 360 Open Andy BROWN – – 30 pts
4th GBR 19 Open Finn HAWKINS – – 33 pts
5th POL 1 Open Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 33 pts
6th ISR 60 Open Tom REUVENY – – 35 pts
7th ISR 24 Open Yoav OMER – – 36 pts
8th NED 17 Open Joost VINK – – 37 pts
9th ITA 5 Open Luca DI TOMASSI – – 42 pts
10th FRA 7 Open Adrien MESTRE – – 42 pts
11th GBR 983 Open Matthew BARTON – – 45 pts
Other GBR
14th GBR Samuel SILLS
31st GBR Duncan MONAGHAN
39th GBR Boris SHAW
43rd GBR Will ZIEGLER
44th GBR Max BEAMAN