OK Dinghy Worlds – Andrew Mills leads GBR podium group after Day 3

After the final day of Opening Series racing Andrew Mills moves into the overall lead with 5 pts, Nick Craig is second with 7 pts and Charlie Cumbley third with 10 pts.
Day 3 of the 2025 OK Dinghy World Championship on Lake Garda saw a new leader, but little change in the top ten.
Mills won both his group races to take a clear lead after discarding a 2nd place, and Craig slipped to second after a 3 and 1.
Cumbley retained his third place with 4 and 3, one point ahead of fourth placed Baabii’O Flower with a 3 and 2.
While Matt Howard also won both his group races to climb to 6th, tied on 12 pts with Niklas Edler and André Budzien.
Nick Craig, the 2024 champion, will not go quietly . . . expect a keenly contested final series.
From Thursday the 212 strong fleet will race in gold, silver and bronze fleets to decide the Title.
2025 OK Dinghy World Championship
– Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (212 entries)
1st GBR Andrew Mills – – 1 1 1 2 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR Nick Craig – -1 1 3 1 3 1 – – 7 pts
3rd GBR Charlie Cumbley – – 2 3 1 1 4 3 – – 10 pts
4th GBR Baabii’O Flower – – 1 3 7 2 3 2 – – 11 pts
5th CAN Niklas Edler – – 2 1 6 1 2 7 – – 12 pts
6th GBR Matthew Howard – – 5 2 2 6 1 1 – – 12 pts
7th GER André Budzien – – 2 3 2 3 5 2 – – 12 pts
8th DEN Bo Petersen – – 5 2 2 3 1 7 – – 13 pts
9th GER Stefan Hoffmann – – 4 6 1 7 5 2 – – 18 pts
10th GER Ulli Kurfeld – – 3 6 15 4 2 3 – – 18 pts
11th NED Stefan De Vries – – 10 4 4 5 2 3 – – 18 pts
12th SWE Daniel Björndahl – – 4 4 4 6 4 5 – – 21 pts
13th AUS Roger Blasse – – 7 14 4 2 6 5 – – 24 pts
14th GBR Andy Davis – – 13 2 2 6 10 6 – – 26 pts
15th SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild – – 6 5 6 4 11 5 – – 26 pts