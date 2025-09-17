OK Dinghy Worlds – Andrew Mills leads GBR podium group after Day 3

After the final day of Opening Series racing Andrew Mills moves into the overall lead with 5 pts, Nick Craig is second with 7 pts and Charlie Cumbley third with 10 pts.

Day 3 of the 2025 OK Dinghy World Championship on Lake Garda saw a new leader, but little change in the top ten.

Mills won both his group races to take a clear lead after discarding a 2nd place, and Craig slipped to second after a 3 and 1.

Cumbley retained his third place with 4 and 3, one point ahead of fourth placed Baabii’O Flower with a 3 and 2.

While Matt Howard also won both his group races to climb to 6th, tied on 12 pts with Niklas Edler and André Budzien.

Nick Craig, the 2024 champion, will not go quietly . . . expect a keenly contested final series.

From Thursday the 212 strong fleet will race in gold, silver and bronze fleets to decide the Title.

2025 OK Dinghy World Championship

– Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (212 entries)

1st GBR Andrew Mills – – 1 1 1 2 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Nick Craig – -1 1 3 1 3 1 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR Charlie Cumbley – – 2 3 1 1 4 3 – – 10 pts

4th GBR Baabii’O Flower – – 1 3 7 2 3 2 – – 11 pts

5th CAN Niklas Edler – – 2 1 6 1 2 7 – – 12 pts

6th GBR Matthew Howard – – 5 2 2 6 1 1 – – 12 pts

7th GER André Budzien – – 2 3 2 3 5 2 – – 12 pts

8th DEN Bo Petersen – – 5 2 2 3 1 7 – – 13 pts

9th GER Stefan Hoffmann – – 4 6 1 7 5 2 – – 18 pts

10th GER Ulli Kurfeld – – 3 6 15 4 2 3 – – 18 pts

11th NED Stefan De Vries – – 10 4 4 5 2 3 – – 18 pts

12th SWE Daniel Björndahl – – 4 4 4 6 4 5 – – 21 pts

13th AUS Roger Blasse – – 7 14 4 2 6 5 – – 24 pts

14th GBR Andy Davis – – 13 2 2 6 10 6 – – 26 pts

15th SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild – – 6 5 6 4 11 5 – – 26 pts