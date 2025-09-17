Offshore

La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Leg 2 – Two groups . . . a single objective

Solitaire du Figaro Leg2 Jules Ducelier
Previous Article
OK Dinghy Worlds - Leaderboard shake-down reduces the options on Day 2
Next Article
OK Dinghy Worlds - Andrew Mills leads GBR podium group after Day 3
Top Posts
No Stats to show