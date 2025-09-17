La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Leg 2 – Two groups . . . a single objective

In the early morning of day 3 two groups . . . a single objective: Cape Finisterre and the Spanish coast.

The positioning of each team foreshadows what’s to come. For the moment, the advantage of the eastern group, which, as the night progressed, became the southern group, is playing on the edge.

While the group further north is benefiting from a stronger wind while having conceded ground.

The challenge of Wednesday is this high-risk crossing to reach the south and catch as quickly as possible the northeast wind that will push the competitors, under spinnaker, towards Vigo.

Fleet leader Jules Ducelier is currently sailing 270 miles from the finish and should be the first to embark on this crossing of the ridge of high pressure.

Charlotte Yven, currently fifth in the provisional rankings is sailing alongside Jules Ducelier and Paul Morvan.

While Leg 1 winner Alexis Loison has achieved the incredible feat of moving up from 34th place, following his early start, to place 9th.

Leading positions at 18:00 hrs Wednesday 17 Sep.

1st Victor Mathieu – Elitys FRA

2nd Jules Ducelier – Region Normadie FRA

3rd Adrien Simon – FAUN FRA

4th Tom Goron – Group Dubreuil FRA

5th Eliaz Morineau – Demain sans HPV FRA

6th Quentin Alamynck – Les Etoiles Filantes FRA

And:

14th Alexis Loison – Groupe REEL (Leg 1 winner)

22ndh Ellie Driver – Women’s Engineering Society GBR

28th Tom Dolan – Kingspan IRL