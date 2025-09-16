OK Dinghy Worlds – Leaderboard shake-down reduces the options on Day 2

Things begin to shake-down with day 2 of the 2025 OK Dinghy World Championship on Lake Garda.
Two more races for the 212 strong fleet saw a sharp break appear with the top five competitors confirming their status . . . out of 12 available race wins so far (racing in three groups), 11 are shared by the top four ranked competitors.
Nick Craig 1 1 3 1, and Andrew Mills 1 1 1 2, top the leaderboard on 3 pts after discard.
Charlie Cumbley 2 3 1 1, and Niklas Edler 2 1 6 1, follow on 4 pts, and Baabii’O Flower 1 3 7 2, follows with 6 pts.
Then it’s Bo Petersen and André Budzien with 7 pts each and without a race win in 6th and 7th.
Even at this early stage of the ten race series, with four races down it is already looking difficult for anyone to make an impression from outside such a low scoring leading group.
The opening series is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday with two more races, and a last chance to break into the final series on Thursday and Friday.
2025 OK Dinghy World Championship
– Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (212 entries)
1st GBR Nick Craig – – 1 1 3 1 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR Andrew Mills – – 1 1 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd GBR Charlie Cumbley – – 2 3 1 1 – – 4 pts
4th SWE Niklas Edler – – 2 1 6 1 – – 4 pts
5th CAN Baabii’O Flower – – 1 3 7 2 – – 6 pts
6th DEN Bo Petersen – – 5 2 2 3 – – 7 pts
7th GER André Budzien – – 2 3 2 3 – – 7 pts
8th GBR Andy Davis – – 13 2 2 6 – – 10 pts
9th GBR Matthew Howard – – 5 2 2 6 – – 10 pts
10th GER Stefan Hoffmann – – 4 6 1 7 – – 11 pts
11th SWE Daniel Björndahl – – 4 4 4 6 – – 12 pts
12th AUS Roger Blasse – – 7 14 4 2 – – 13 pts
13th GER Ulli Kurfeld – – 3 6 15 4 – – 13 pts
14th NED Stefan De Vries – – 10 4 4 5 – – 13 pts
15th SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild – – 6 5 6 4 – – 15 pts