2025 Star World Championship – Cayard and Kleen take lead into final day

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA continued their climb to the top of the leaderboard, a 9th being sufficient to give them 21 pts and a four point advantage going into the final day in Croatia.

The discard removed their earlier 35 leaving them with an enviable 10, 1, 1, 9 scoreline. Second placed Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise USA also dropped a 35 to post 6, 4, 10, 5.

Third placed Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada POL are counting a 15, 3, 8, 2 after discarding a 27.

While day 5 winners Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi ITA, will still fancy their chances of a podium place after their second win lifted them into fourth with a 9, 1, 21, 1 after discarding a 33.

Second on the day were Kusznierewicz and Prada, with Hans Spitzauer and Chirstian Nehammer GER in third.

2025 Star World Championship (101 entries)

– Day 5 Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard

1st USA Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 10 35 1 1 9 – – 21 pts

2nd USA Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 35 6 4 10 5 – – 25 pts

3rd POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 15 3 8 27 2 – – 28 pts

4th ITA Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 9 1 21 33 1 – – 32 pts

5th GER Nick Heuwinkel / Jesper Spehr – – 6 8 22 4 16 – – 34 pts

6th CRO Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic S – – 48 13 3 3 17 – – 36 pts

7th GER Robert Stanjek / Marcel Vockel – – 40 10 15 5 11 – – 41 pts

8th USA Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 8 16 33 9 10 – – 43 pts

9th USA Jim Buckingham / Brad Nichol – – 20 4 32 14 14 – – 52 pts

10th ITA Enrico Chieffi / Ferdinando Colaninno – – 19 11 43 16 6 – – 52 pts

11th CRO Mate Arapov / Ante Siti – – 34 17 5 6 25 – – 53 pts

12th SUI Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo – – 2 12 20 44 23 – – 57 pts

13th USA John Kostecki / Austin Sperry – – 29 24 12 13 13 – – 62 pts

14th GER Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy – – 45 2 26 30 8 – – 66 pts

15th ARG Juan Kouyoumdjian / Fernando Rivero – – 12 29 28 11 18 – – 69 pts

GBR

22nd GBR Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley – – 3 33 38 37 15 – – 88 pts

67th GBR David McGregor / Frederick McGregor – – 14 51 35 54 37 – – 137 pts

Full results available here . . .