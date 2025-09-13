U23 World Championships – Qualifiers set for Saturday Medal Series showdown

After five days of competition at the 2025 U23 World Championships in Portimão, Saturday will see the final Medal Series racing.

In the men, Australia’s Grae Morris, silver medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, remains firmly at the top of the leaderboard heading the Medal Series.

Close on his heels are Italy’s Leonardo Tomasini, U23 World Vice-Champion in 2024, and Britain’s Duncan Monaghan, both keeping the pressure high.

The standout move of the day came from the Netherlands’ Hidde van der Meer, who vaulted from 13th overnight into the Top 8, to secure a place in Saturday’s Medal Series quarter-finals.

In the women’s fleet, Norway’s Mina Mobekk, 2023 European Champion, maintains her ground as the one to beat in the Medal Series.

Just behind, New Zealand’s Aimee Bright keeps the pressure alive, while Norway secures another podium spot for now with Maya Gysler in third.

The day’s breakthrough came from yet another Norwegian, Tuva Oppedal, who climbed from 11th to break into the Top 8 —earning herself a ticket to the quarter-finals.

U23 World Championship – Medal Series Leading Men

1st AUS 81 Grae MORRIS 21 pts

2nd ITA 155 Leonardo TOMASINI 55 pts

3rd GBR 18 Duncan MONAGHAN 56.5 pts

4th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS 75 pts

5th ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI 95 pts

6th FRA 965 Côme JOLY 102 pts

7th FRA 39 Émile ROULLET 103 pts

8th NED 52 Hidde VAN DER MEER 108.6 pts

U23 World Championship – Medal Series Leading Women

1st NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK 79 pts

2nd NZL 15 Aimee BRIGHT 86 pts

3rd NOR 21 Maya GYSLER 90 pts

4th NZL 50 Stella BILGER 104 pts

5th CZE 80 Nela SADÍLKOVÁ 110 pts

6th EST 127 Emma Viktoria MILLEND 119 pts

7th CZE 98 Barbora ŠVÍKOVÁ 120 pts

8th NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL 124 pts

Full results available here . . .