France Sail Grand Prix – Day 2 cancelled due to Thunderstorm activity

Due to incoming thunderstorms, racing on day two of the ROCKWOOL France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez has been cancelled.

The British team Emirates GBR, leaders from day 1, are therefore overall winners of the ROCKWOOL France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez event.

In light of a warning issued for severe weather in Saint-Tropez on Saturday, the decision was taken to cancel racing for the safety of athletes and fans.

With no further racing possible on Sunday, Emirates GBR’s consistency sees them stay top of the leaderboard – and, crucially, move up to second in the 2025 Season standings with three events remaining.

With just three events left, the title race is wide open – and Emirates GBR are firmly in contention to make the coveted three-boat Season Grand Final in Abu Dhabi.

A second-place finish for Pete Burling’s Black Foils sees them regain the overall lead by one point, while Tom Slingsby’s BONDS Flying Roos slip to third after ending day one in Saint-Tropez in fifth.

Germany by Deutsche Bank also had reason to celebrate. Their fourth place finish is their best ever.

Despite the disappointment of no racing in Saint-Tropez, the good news for SailGP fans is that they will only have to wait a week before the action resumes.

Geneva will host the first ever Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix next weekend (September 20/21), where old rivalries will reignite as the race to the Grand Final intensifies.