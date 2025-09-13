World Sailing Rankings update after 8 September 2025

Britain now has three No.1 world ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, Michael Beckett in the ILCA7 and Lily Young in Formula Kite.

New at a No.1 Ranking are: Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort GER in the mixed 470, Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth/Ian Macdiarmid USA in the men’s 49er, and Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN in the women’s 49er.

Also new at a No.1 ranking are Anna Munch DEN in the women’s ILCA6, and Shahar Tibi ISR in the iQFoil.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 8 September 2025:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)

470 Mixed:

1st GER – Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort

GBR 6th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (7)

GBR 13th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (17)

GBR 15th – Vita Heathcote and William Heathcote ( 15)

49er Men:

1st USA – Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth/Ian Macdiarmid

GBR 7th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (9)

GBR 12th – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (15)

49erFX Women:

1st CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance

2nd GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (5)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st GBR – Michael Beckett (6)

2nd CYP – Pavlos Kontides (1)

GBR 14th – Elliot Hanson

GBR 15th – Finley Dickinson (18)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st DEN – Anna Munch

2nd USA – Charlotte Rose

3rd GBR– Matilda Nicholls (5)

GBR 13th – Daisy Collingridge (9)

GBR 23rd – Hannah Snellgrove (29)

GBR 31th – Molly Sacker (31)

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)

GBR 3rd – Andy Brown (12)

GBR 13th – Mathew Barton (13)

IQ Foil Women:

1st ISR – Shahar Tibi

2nd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)

3rd GBR – Emma Wilson (3)

GBR 13th – Islay Watson (22)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)

GBR 20th – Sam Dickinson (24)

GBR 26th – Mattie Maini (33)

GBR 31st – Conner Bainbridge (27)

Formula Kite Women:

1st GBR – Lily Young (4)

2nd FRA – Lauriane Nolot (1)

GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge (2)

GBR 22nd – Katie Dabson (26)

GBR 23rd – Madeleine Anderson (27)

GBR 35th – Ella Geiger (41)

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

