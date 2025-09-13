World Sailing Rankings update after 8 September 2025

Britain now has three No.1 world ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, Michael Beckett in the ILCA7 and Lily Young in Formula Kite.
New at a No.1 Ranking are: Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort GER in the mixed 470, Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth/Ian Macdiarmid USA in the men’s 49er, and Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN in the women’s 49er.
Also new at a No.1 ranking are Anna Munch DEN in the women’s ILCA6, and Shahar Tibi ISR in the iQFoil.
Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 8 September 2025:
Nacra 17 Mixed:
1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)
2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)
470 Mixed:
1st GER – Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort
GBR 6th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (7)
GBR 13th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (17)
GBR 15th – Vita Heathcote and William Heathcote ( 15)
49er Men:
1st USA – Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth/Ian Macdiarmid
GBR 7th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (9)
GBR 12th – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (15)
49erFX Women:
1st CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance
2nd GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (5)
ILCA7/Laser Men:
1st GBR – Michael Beckett (6)
2nd CYP – Pavlos Kontides (1)
GBR 14th – Elliot Hanson
GBR 15th – Finley Dickinson (18)
ILCA6/Radial Women:
1st DEN – Anna Munch
2nd USA – Charlotte Rose
3rd GBR– Matilda Nicholls (5)
GBR 13th – Daisy Collingridge (9)
GBR 23rd – Hannah Snellgrove (29)
GBR 31th – Molly Sacker (31)
IQ Foil Men:
1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)
GBR 3rd – Andy Brown (12)
GBR 13th – Mathew Barton (13)
IQ Foil Women:
1st ISR – Shahar Tibi
2nd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)
3rd GBR – Emma Wilson (3)
GBR 13th – Islay Watson (22)
Formula Kite Men:
1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)
GBR 20th – Sam Dickinson (24)
GBR 26th – Mattie Maini (33)
GBR 31st – Conner Bainbridge (27)
Formula Kite Women:
1st GBR – Lily Young (4)
2nd FRA – Lauriane Nolot (1)
GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge (2)
GBR 22nd – Katie Dabson (26)
GBR 23rd – Madeleine Anderson (27)
GBR 35th – Ella Geiger (41)
The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.
Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.