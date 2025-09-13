2025 Star World Championship – Cayard and Kleen are Gold Star Winners

Paul Cayard (USA) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) crowned 2025 Star World Champions, sealing the title on the very last race of the championship.

As expected, strategy played a key role right from the start. Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) chose the left side of the course, sailing closely with Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL/BRA). Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) held the middle, while Cayard and Kleen took it out to the right.

At the first top mark, it was Negri/Lambertenghi leading, followed by home favorite Tonci Stipanovic with Tudor Bilic (CRO) and the Italian duo Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno. Doyle/Infelise rounded fourth, Heuwinkel/Spehr fifth, and Kusznierewicz/Prada sixth.

Crucially, Cayard and Kleen were back in 14, a dangerous position given the championship on the line.

But the veteran pair showed their resilience, picking off boats on the first downwind to close the gap. They knew they had to limit the number of boats between them and their closest rivals: no more than 11 behind Negri, 4 behind Doyle, and 7 behind Kusznierewicz.

At the gate, the pressure mounted. The margins were razor-thin. But by the second top mark, it became clear, they had done just enough. The buffer was narrow, but it was there. The championship was within reach.

As Negri and Lambertenghi powered ahead to win the race, followed by Stipanovic/Bilic, Kusznierewicz/Prada, and Chieffi/Colaninno, the eyes of the fleet turned toward the battle further back.

Cayard and Kleen crossed the line in seventh, securing the title by a slim three point margin.

It is Cayard’s second Star World title, 37 years after his first, and Kleen’s third as a crew.

2025 Star World Championship (101 entries)

– Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard

1st USA Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 28 pts

2nd POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 31 pts

3rd ITA Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 33 pts

4th USA Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 34 pts

5th CRO Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic – – 38 pts

6th GER Nick Heuwinkel / Jesper Spehr – – 39 pts

7th GER Robert Stanjek / Marcel Vockel – – 53 pts

8th ITA Enrico Chieffi / Ferdinando Colaninno – – 56 pts

9th USA Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 61 pts

10th CRO Mate Arapov / Ante Siti – – 67 pts

GBR:

20th GBR Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley – – 107 pts

42nd GBR David McGregor / Frederick McGregor – – 191 pts

Full results available here . . .