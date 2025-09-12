France Sail Grand Prix – Emirates GBR top leaderboard on day 1 in Saint-Tropez

Emirates GBR Driver Dylan Fletcher took the British team to the top of the leaderboard on day 1 of the ROCKWOOL France Sail Grand Prix at Saint-Tropez.

The Brits finished with a 2, 4, 6, 1 score for 31pts from the first four races, giving them a one point advantage over Pete Burling’s Black Foils with 5, 1, 3, 5 for 30pts.

ROCKWOOL France Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 Race leaders

Race 1 – 1st AUS, 2nd GBR, 3rd ESP, 4th DEN, 5th NZL 6th FRA

Race 2 – 1st NZL, 2nd CAN, 3rd ESP, 4th GBR 5th GER 6th FRA

Race 3 – 1st ITA, 2nd ESP, 3rd NZL, 4th FRA 5th GER 6th GBR

Race 4 – 1st GBR, 2nd GER, 3rd BRA, 4th AUS 5th NZL 6th FRA

Day 2 Saturday 13 Sep – Start 11:30 hrs GBR (12:30 FRA)