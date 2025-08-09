Tommy and Charlie Darling are 2025 Noble RS 200 National Champions

Tommy and Charlie Darling are the 2025 Noble RS 200 National Champions.
Just one race was completed Friday before Race 10 was abandoned with winds hitting 30 knots.
The Hayling Island SC pair took a 4th place in the final race . . . enough for them to win the championship with a consistent 2, 2, 2, 4, 5, 1, 4, scoreline and an eleven point overall lead.
Ian Martin and Emma Hivey of Burghfield SC were second overall, and Jonny McGovern and Ben Whaley of Swanage SC third overall after winning the final race.
2025 Noble RS 200 National Championship – Final Leaders (97 entries)
1st – Tommy & Charlie Darling – Hayling Island SC
2nd – Ian Martin & Emma Hivey – Burghfield SC/ASA/RNSA
3rd – Jonny McGovern & Ben Whaley – Swanage SC
4th – James & Jess Hammett – Hayling Island SC
5th – Thomas Goodey & Richard Thomas – RNSA
6th – Ollie Evans & Zoe Nieveen – Hayling Island SC
7th – Daniel Whiteley & Olivia Stanley – Port Dinorwic SC/Trearddur Bay SC
8th – Henry Hallam & Ashley Hill – Restronguet SC
9th – Brendan Lynch & Ellen Clark – East Lothian YC
10th – Jamie Harris & Ellen Main – Hayling Island SC
Other prize-winners . . .
1st Silver – Terry & Amelia Hacker – Rutland SC
1st Bronze – Toby Bush & Robbie Stewart – Waldringfield SC
1st Youth Helm – Ollie Evans – Hayling Island SC
1st Youth Boat – Henry Hallam & Ashley Hill – Restronguet SC
1st Junior Helm – Milly Tregaskes – Restronguet SC
1st Junior Crew – Ben Roberts – Parkstone YC
1st Junior Boat – Milly Tregaskes & Taryn Banks – Restronguet SC
1st Loving Cup – Brendan Lynch & Ellen Clark – East Lothian YC
1st Family – Hywel Roberts & Ben Roberts – Parkstone YC
1st Siblings – Tommy & Charlie Darling – Hayling Island SC
1st Master – Hywel Roberts – Parkstone YC
1st Grand Master – Mike Warwicker – Bough Beech SC
1st Lady Helm – Karen Oldale – Parkstone YC
1st Lady Team – Karen Oldale & Lorna Glen – Parkstone YC
Top Club – Hayling Island SC
Top University – Southampton University
Jon Lewis Trophy – Hazel & Gemma McDonnell
Person of the Year – Ben Teague – Abersoch SC
Endeavour Prize – Matthew Somerville & Henry Bullen – Bassenthwaite SC