Tommy and Charlie Darling are 2025 Noble RS 200 National Champions

Tommy and Charlie Darling are the 2025 Noble RS 200 National Champions.

Just one race was completed Friday before Race 10 was abandoned with winds hitting 30 knots.

The Hayling Island SC pair took a 4th place in the final race . . . enough for them to win the championship with a consistent 2, 2, 2, 4, 5, 1, 4, scoreline and an eleven point overall lead.

Ian Martin and Emma Hivey of Burghfield SC were second overall, and Jonny McGovern and Ben Whaley of Swanage SC third overall after winning the final race.

2025 Noble RS 200 National Championship – Final Leaders (97 entries)

1st – Tommy & Charlie Darling – Hayling Island SC

2nd – Ian Martin & Emma Hivey – Burghfield SC/ASA/RNSA

3rd – Jonny McGovern & Ben Whaley – Swanage SC

4th – James & Jess Hammett – Hayling Island SC

5th – Thomas Goodey & Richard Thomas – RNSA

6th – Ollie Evans & Zoe Nieveen – Hayling Island SC

7th – Daniel Whiteley & Olivia Stanley – Port Dinorwic SC/Trearddur Bay SC

8th – Henry Hallam & Ashley Hill – Restronguet SC

9th – Brendan Lynch & Ellen Clark – East Lothian YC

10th – Jamie Harris & Ellen Main – Hayling Island SC

Other prize-winners . . .

1st Silver – Terry & Amelia Hacker – Rutland SC

1st Bronze – Toby Bush & Robbie Stewart – Waldringfield SC

1st Youth Helm – Ollie Evans – Hayling Island SC

1st Youth Boat – Henry Hallam & Ashley Hill – Restronguet SC

1st Junior Helm – Milly Tregaskes – Restronguet SC

1st Junior Crew – Ben Roberts – Parkstone YC

1st Junior Boat – Milly Tregaskes & Taryn Banks – Restronguet SC

1st Loving Cup – Brendan Lynch & Ellen Clark – East Lothian YC

1st Family – Hywel Roberts & Ben Roberts – Parkstone YC

1st Siblings – Tommy & Charlie Darling – Hayling Island SC

1st Master – Hywel Roberts – Parkstone YC

1st Grand Master – Mike Warwicker – Bough Beech SC

1st Lady Helm – Karen Oldale – Parkstone YC

1st Lady Team – Karen Oldale & Lorna Glen – Parkstone YC

Top Club – Hayling Island SC

Top University – Southampton University

Jon Lewis Trophy – Hazel & Gemma McDonnell

Person of the Year – Ben Teague – Abersoch SC

Endeavour Prize – Matthew Somerville & Henry Bullen – Bassenthwaite SC

Full results available here . . .