29er World Championship decided after weather fails to appear for final day

The 2025 29er World Champions are the Danish-Norwegian team of Nicklas Holt and Philip Forslund.

As is so often the case in our sport, the weather was the deciding factor at the 2025 29er World Championship in Porto, Portugal.

In this case no further racing was possible on the final day – Friday – and the results from the previous day held firm after light winds kept the fleet ashore until the final possible start time at 16:00 hrs.

In celebration, the Norwegian crew immediately peeled off the “6” from their sail number to proudly display a “1” — the number they will now sail under if they continue in the 29er class. All top 25 teams from the World Championship will likewise adopt new sail numbers to reflect their final ranking.

Best placed British Gold Fleet competitors: Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield 25th, Joe Wimpory and Charlie Hopkinson 41st, Allegra Massey and Jake Rawes 43rd, Rachel Elms and Thomas Armstrong 44th, Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sinfield 46th, Charlie and Jamie Gatehouse 47th and Dylan Creighton and Tristan Alheid 50th.

29er Women’s World 2025 Champions are Antonina Puchowska and Alicja Dampc of Poland, adding to their European title won just a month earlier.

29er Mixed Category World Champions are Giulia Bartolozzi and Pietro Rizzi of Italy, who won the European Title on Lake Garda last month)

29er Worlds – Final Leaders after 2 races (200 entries)

Results 22:41 on 8 August – 2 races + carry fwd.

1st NOR Male Nicklas Holt and Philip Forslund – – 28 pts

2nd FRA Male U19 Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor – – 37 pts

3rd FRA Male U19 Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset – – 46 pts

4th HUN Male U19 Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and András Juhász – – 48 pts

5th HUN Male Péter Lange and Richárd Lange – – 63 pts

6th FRA Male U19 Alexandre Mostini and Raphaël Allain – – 66 pts

7th ITA Mixed Giulia Bartolozzi and Pietro Rizzi – – 69 pts

8th POL Female U19 Antonina Puchowska and Alicja Dampc – – 70 pts

9th ARG Mixed Olivia Riesgo and Martin Díaz Tamayo – – 71 pts

10th POL Male U19 Szymon Kolka and Bartosz Zmudzinski – – 72 pts

29er Women’s Category World Championship:

1st: Antonina Puchowska / Alicja Dampc – Poland

2nd: Bianca Marchesini / Lucia Finato – Italy

3rd: Emmeli Gramkov / Sofie Andersen – Denmark

29er Mixed Category World Championship:

1st: Giulia Bartolozzi / Pietro Rizzi – Italy

2nd: Olivia Riesgo / Martin Díaz Tamayo – Argentina

3rd: Emilia Salvatore / Pietro Zandri – Italy

