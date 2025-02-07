SailGP – Australia Sail Grand Prix day 1

The KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix takes place on 8 and 9 February, with racing from 04:00 UK (15:00hrs AEDT) on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the opening fleet races on Saturday, there will be further racing on Sunday to determine the top three teams that will compete in the last race – a winner-takes-all Final race to crown the 2025 Australia Sail Grand Prix event champion.



On-line viewing from 05:30 hrs UK.

Emirates GBR Team for Sydney

Driver: Dylan Fletcher

Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Reserve Grinder: Ben Cornish

Reserve Strategist: Ellie Aldridge

Coach: Robbie Wilson