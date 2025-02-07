SailGP – Australia Sail Grand Prix day 1

The KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix takes place on 8 and 9 February, with racing from 04:00 UK (15:00hrs AEDT) on Saturday and Sunday.
Following the opening fleet races on Saturday, there will be further racing on Sunday to determine the top three teams that will compete in the last race – a winner-takes-all Final race to crown the 2025 Australia Sail Grand Prix event champion.
On-line viewing from 05:30 hrs UK.
Emirates GBR Team for Sydney
Driver: Dylan Fletcher
Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen
Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson
Grinder: Nick Hutton
Grinder: Neil Hunter
Strategist: Hannah Mills
Reserve Grinder: Ben Cornish
Reserve Strategist: Ellie Aldridge
Coach: Robbie Wilson