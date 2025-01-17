Sébastien Simon skipper of Groupe Dubreuil finishes Vendee Globe in 3rd

Sébastien Simon, local hero, first Les Sables d’Olonne skipper to finish on the podium in the history of the race.

Arrival time – 01/17/2025 Finish time: 00:27:37 UTC

Race time: 67d 12h 25min 37s

Gap to First finisher: 2d 17h 02min 48s

“I was really looking forward to finishing this race with this third position for which I fought a lot. Of course, I was playing with the two leaders. I had the motivation and the desire and the ability probably, but the race is what it is and breaking the foil midway meant I dropped the lead mid Pacific.”

Next to finish ETA:

Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE): 23-24 January 2025

Jérémie Beyou (Charal): 23-24 January 2025

Paul Meilhat (Biotherm): 23-24 January 2025

Nicolas Lunven (HOLCIM – PRB): 23-24 January 2025

Justine Mettraux (Teamwork – Team SNEF): 23-24 January 2025

Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE): 23-24 January 2025

Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer): 23-24 January 2025

Benjamin Dutreux (GUYOT environnement – Water Family): 26-27 January 2025

Clarisse Crémer (L’Occitane en Provence): 26-27 January 2025

Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur): 26-27 January 2025