Race-On for Monohull Line Honours and the IMA Transatlantic Race Trophy

Bryon Ehrhart’s Juan K 88 Lucky (USA) and Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 (USA) are contesting the first to finish for the RORC Transatlantic Race.

Lucky’s satellite tracker is not updating, their position is being entered manually by the RORC Race team.

Standings on Day 5 – 0900 UTC

Monohull Line Honours-Lucky

Multihull Line Honours-Rayon Vert

IRC Overall & IRC Zero-Tschuss 2

IRC One-Ino Noir

IRC Two-Pata Negra

At midnight on Day Four, Lucky was sailing 230 miles south of the rhumb line and 1,707 miles from the finish. Close behind, Tschüss 2 followed a similar course, trailing by just 49 miles.

Lucky’s earlier blistering speed has slowed, likely due to lighter winds in the area. Forecasts suggest the northeast gradient wind has dropped to around 15 knots.

However, with stronger winds expected to return from the northeast, Tschüss 2 is hopeful they can close the gap in the days and hours ahead.

Multihull Class

All of the multihulls in the RORC Transatlantic Race are south of the rhumb line approximately 300 miles north of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Leading on the water and after MOCRA time correction is Oren Nataf’s Pulsar 50 Rayon Vert (FRA).

Second after time correction in the Multihull Class is Clarin Mustad’s Alibi 54 Dakota (CH) and ranked third is Aldo Fumagalli’s Rapido 53 Picomole (ITA).

Jacopo Bracco’s Banuls 53 Finn (USA) is the most southerly of the multihull fleet, looking to hook into better pressure but also racking up extra miles to try to find that advantage.

IRC One

James Neville’s Carkeek 45 Ino Noir (GBR) is leading IRC One by a handsome margin and estimated to be second overall to Tschüss 2 after IRC time correction.

Patrick Isoard’s Open 50 Uship-pour Enfants du Mekong (FRA) is ranked second in class. The HSV youth team on Haspa Hamburg (GER), skippered by Wibke Borrmann is ranked third.

Ino Noir is well ahead in IRC One but is 18 hours behind on IRC corrected time from Tschüss 2, the overall race leader.

IRC Two

Andrew and Sam Hall’s Lombard 46 Pata Negra (GBR) leads after IRC time correction. Pata Negra has put in an enormous number of gybes to keep close to the rhumb line.

Second in class ranking, but leading IRC Two on the water is Class40 Tquila (GBR), skippered by Alister Richardson. Tquila with a full asymmetric sail set-up has put the hammer down, heading south of the rhumb line.

Third in ranking for IRC Two is Jouko Kallio’s Swan 651 Spirit of Helsinki (FIN), goose-winged to run towards Grenada at maximum VMG. Like Ino Noir and other boats, Spirit of Helsinki has been busy repairing sail.