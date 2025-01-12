Macao Match Cup – Williams GBR, Chris Poole and Gavin Brady USA, and Nick Egnot-Johnson NZL make Semi-finals

The penultimate day of the 2025 Macao Match Cup saw the completion of the Quarter-finals.

Great Britain’s Ian Williams, USA’s Chris Poole and Gavin Brady, and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson secured wins in their respective matches to secure places in the Semi-finals.

With ideal conditions and a good 10 to 15 knot breeze, boat handling was crucial today in the fleet of Far East 28’s boats to ensure teams could maximise the performance of the boats.

As the day closed, Williams leads Poole 2-0 in the first-to-three point Semi-finals, and Egnot-Johnson leads 2-0 against Brady in the second pairing.

Racing continues Sunday 12 January with the conclusion of the Semi-finals and then the Finals.