Etchells Worlds – Graeme Taylor keeps lead but under pressure for final day

Graeme Taylor, James Mayo and Ben Lamb sailing AUS1486 keep their lead – just – after three more Etchells World races.

The Aussie leaders posted a 7, 1, 2 to keep their lead, but with their advantage reduced to just two points as John Dane III, Eric Doyle and Bill Hardesty USA1473 discarded their 16, and matched them with a 1, 3, 7 score.

AUS1518 of Jeanne-Claude Strong with Seve Jarvin, Max Jameson and Sam Newton was another team to improve after dropping a 26, moving into third overall.

Two more races are scheduled for the final day.

2025 Etchells World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (46 entries)

1st AUS 1486 Graeme TAYLOR – – 2 2 3 -7 7 1 2 – – 17 pts

2nd USA 1473 John DANE III – – 1 6 -16 1 1 3 7 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS 1518 Jeanne-Claude STRONG – – 8 1 5 -26 5 4 3 – – 26 pts

4th USA 1514 Austin SPERRY – – 6 -15 2 4 3 10 9 – – 34 pts

5th USA 1519 Scott KAUFMAN – – 7 -13 7 3 9 2 11 – – 39 pts

6th AUS 1478 John BERTRAND – – 5 9 -18.1 6 12 5 5 – – 42 pts

7th USA 1494 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 9 5 9 -13 2 12 6 – – 43 pts

8th AUS 1484 Jack ABBOTT – – 14 4 8 2 -30 9 8 – – 45 pts

9th HKG 1482 Mark THORNBURROW – – 11 3 -24 10 13 8 1 – – 46 pts

10th AUS 1524 Nigel ABBOTT – – 4 14 1 5 17 -32 17 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .