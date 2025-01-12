Etchells Worlds – Graeme Taylor retains lead as Lightning and Lack of Wind delays racing

Graeme Taylor, James Mayo and Ben Lamb lead the 2025 Etchells World Championship after four races.

Despite not winning a race the defending champions have a ten point lead after four race were completed, and racing was put on hold due to a storm front with gale force wind and lightning.

This resulted in a lack of wind which prevented racing on the third day of the Etchells World Championship 2025 from the Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Taylor, sailing Magpie AUS1486, is the only crew to avoid a double-digit score ahead of a discard being applied (after race 7).

In second is DanEgerous USA1473, skippered by John Dane III with Eric Doyle and Bill Hardesty, tied on 24 pts with Tiger AUS 1524 of Nigel Abbott, Rod Hagebols and Chris Manton.

They have a one point lead over fourth placed USA 1514 of Austin Sperry, John Kosteki and Noel Drennan with 27 pts

The intention is to amend the schedule and start the next race day earlier with three races. Tomorrow’s forecast, and the day after, look great. Note that six races are required to be completed to constitute a series.

2025 Etchells World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (46 entries)



1st AUS 1486 Graeme TAYLOR – – 2 2 3 7 – – 14 pts

2nd USA 1473 John DANE III – – 1 6 16 1 – – 24 pts

3rd AUS 1524 Nigel ABBOTT – – 4 14 1 5 – – 24 pts

4th USA 1514 Austin SPERRY – – 6 15 2 4 – – 27 pts

5th AUS 1484 Jack ABBOTT – – 14 4 8 2 – – 28 pts

6th USA 1519 Scott KAUFMAN – – 7 13 7 3 – – 30 pts

7th USA 1494 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 9 5 9 13 – – 36 pts

8th AUS 1478 John BERTRAND – – 5 9 18.1 6 – – 38.1 pts

9th AUS 1518 Jeanne-Claude STRONG – – 8 1 5 26 – – 40 pts

10th HKG 1482 Mark THORNBURROW – – 11 3 24 10 – – 48 pts

