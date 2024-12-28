Vendee Globe – Four more pass Cape Horn . . . Yannick Bestaven suffers steering system failure

Since Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) crossed Cape Horn in fourth place Friday night at 17:38:29hrs UTC four more Vendee Globe skippers have passed the third Cape.

Jérémie Beyou (Charal) and Nico Lunven (HOLCIM-PRB) crossed just fifteen minutes apart in fifth and sixth places respectively, Beyou some 10 hours and 38 minutes behind Ruyant. Both, like Ruyant, passed well offshore in 30 to 35kts of wind and big seas.

Also rounding Saturday morning is Paul Meilhat (Biotherm) now up to seventh ahead of Germany’s Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) who rounded in eighth, just before 11:00 hrs UTC.

Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is set to pass Cape Horn in ninth, some 1,683 nm off race leader Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA), who has a 100+ nm lead from Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) this Saturday (28 Dec) morning.

The two leaders are close to the centre of the low pressure they are negotiating some 250 nautical miles off the Argentinian coast. Richomme has the leader’s advantage of breaking into the better breeze first, while Dalin seems slightly closer to the centre of the low with a little less wind.

Richomme is pushing as hard as ever knowing that in the close hauled phase, sailing closer to the wind, Dalin has the boat which is more optimised for these tighter angles and so these extra gains will be welcomed.

A possible finish now talked of being into Les Sables d’Olonne around 14 or 15 January 2025.

Steering system failure for 11th placed Yannick Bestaven (MAÎTRE COQ V)

At 21:00hrs UTC Friday evening, while sailing in rough seas, five metres of waves and nearly 30 knots of wind approximately 450 miles east of Cape Horn, Yannick Bestaven contacted his shore-based technical team to report a steering system failure on his Maître CoQ V monohull.

The cause: a problem with the rudder link bar (the system that connects the two rudders, which are then connected to the pilot cylinders). After several hours of work Bestaven was able to set up a temporary system using ropes to steer his IMOCA.

He is fine and resumed his journey during the night, although forced to sail at a reduced speed. He is studying the repair options with his team.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 14:00 hrs GMT Saturday 28 December 2024

1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 5396 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 130 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 697 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1237 nm to leader

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1687 nm to leader

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

14th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 3210 nm to leader

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

17th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

