LawConnect take Line Honours in 2024 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Christian Beck’s 100 footer, LawConnect, takes Line Honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race for a second year running.

LawConnect crossed the finish line at Castray Esplanade in Hobart early Saturday morning, 28 December at 02.35.13 AUS time, in a time of 01 day 13 hours 35 minutes 13 seconds.

This is her third Line Honours victory – her first was as Perpetual LOYAL in 2016 when the now 16-year-old broke the race record.

On board were all but one of last year’s victorious sailing crew along with Beck’s usual few from his business, each given the priceless opportunity of taking part in one of Australia’s greatest sporting events.

Their Kiwi sailing master Tony Mutter said in consideration of the circumstances around the race, there were no celebrations on the boat.

“We’ll do that quietly later on,” he said.

LawConnect’s finish time was 4hrs 19mins 49secs outside the race record of 01 day 09 hours 15 minutes 24 seconds set by LDV Comanche in 2017 in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) 628 nautical mile race.

Celestial V70, the Volvo Open 70, better known as Willow and chartered by CYCA Commodore, Sam Haynes, is the next yacht due over the line. The 70 footer, tailor made for the conditions in this race, was just over 20 nautical miles behind LawConnect when the latter crossed the finish line.

Celestial V70 is also the current overall leader of the race, with LawConnect sitting in second place.

Grant Wharington’s 100 footer, Wild Thing 100, with her short rig, is the third boat due into Hobart where the crowds are gathered on the water and ashore. The Queensland yacht is presently placed third overall.

2024 Leading positions 27 Dec @ 22:48 UK time

1st LawConnect – Finished

2nd Celestial V70 Finished

3rd Wild Thing 100 Finished

4th Whisper DTG 44

5th No Limit DTG 46

6th Caro DTG 53

7th Smuggler DTG 80

8th Antipodes

9th Ocean Crusaders J-Bird

10th Denali

