29er Ovington Boats Championships at WPNSA

Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield of Port Dinorwic SC were clear winners of the Ovington Boats 29er Championships at WPNSA.

Bailey and Sinfield dominated the 50+ fleet, finishing with four race wins and two second places.

Second were Joe Wimpory and Charlie Gran, and third Charlie and Jamie Gatehouse, of Hayling Island SC.

Conditions over the weekend were a 10 to 12 knot breeze, providing tricky racing, handled well by the top four teams who took the race wins.

Ovington Boats 29er Championships – Leaders after 7 races (51 entries)

1st Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield Port Dinorwic SC – 10 pts

2nd Joe Wimpory and Charlie Gran Hayling Island SC – 22 pts

3rd Charlie Gatehouse and Jamie Gatehouse Hayling Island SC – 33 pts

4th Andrew Perratt and Roo Purves Helensburgh SC – 41 pts

5th Kitty O’Halloran and Lily O’Halloran Restronguet SC – 44 pts

6th Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sinfield Port Dinorwic SC – 44 pts

7th Allegra Massey and Jake Rawes Itchenor sc – 56 pts

8th Alex Jones and Max Todd TBA – 67 pts

9th Laura Elms and Holly Mitchell Hayling Island SC – 73 pts

10th Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks Parkstone YC – 80 pts

Full results available here . . .