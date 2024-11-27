Vendee Globe that keeps on giving – Solo monohull record breaks 600 miles and average speed 25.11 knots

Still propelled by a fast moving depression the six leading Vendee Globe boats continue at record speeds.

Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) has set a new record* for the number of miles covered in 24 hours, in a monohull and solo: 602,56 miles (or 1116 kilometers) between Tuesday 09:30hrs UTC and Wednesday, so pushing up the 24 hour average to 25.11 knots.

The skipper of Groupe Dubreuil thus improves Yoann Richomme’s record by a significant 22.7 miles (579.86 miles set between 24 and 25 November) during the same event.

This takes the solo mark closer to the crewed monohull mark of 640 miles.

With around 800 miles to reach the Cape of Good Hope off the southern tip of Africa the leaders pace remains consistently high.

Best through the night has been Sébastien Simon who is up to third place making a few small miles during the night.

The little posse led by Sam Davies (Initiatives Cœur) is still holding on at the back of the depression, 436 nm from the race leader.

This morning at 05:15 UTC Justine Mettraux SUI (TeamWork Team Snef) informed Race Management and her team of the loss of her J0.

Her big headsail tore in an incident unrelated to the repairs carried out the day before. The sail is now unusable.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Wednesday 27 November 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

4th FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

Other GBR

16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

See latest rankings here . . .

*Subject to official approval by the WSSRC