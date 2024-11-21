London teenager joins Ainslie’s Emirates GBR SailGP Team for F50 training sessions in Dubai

A London teenager selected by Sir Ben Ainslie as a development sailor has joined the Emirates GBR SailGP Team sailing squad for training sessions on-board their race boat for the first time.

Kai Hockley (19), from Tottenham, joined the sailing squad for training sessions on their foiling 50-foot catamaran ahead of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas this weekend, 23-24 November.

The 19-year-old was in the Grinder position, which provides the power needed to manoeuvre the wing on the F50.

He was training alongside some of the world’s best sailors, including Olympic gold medallists Dylan Fletcher, Hannah Mills and Iain Jensen, as well as three-time America’s Cup athletes Neil Hunter, Nick Hutton and Luke Parkinson.

Kai said: “It was amazing to be on the F50 for the first time with the Emirates GBR team. I’ve been training in the gym all summer on the grinding machine but it feels completely different when you’re actually on the boat.”

“I can’t believe the G-force you feel on there. There’s also so much to think about with having to run from one side of the boat to the other with each manoeuvre, but I can’t wait to get back on there. Being able to train alongside some of the best athletes in the sport and learn from them is incredible.”

Kai was the first intake on the programme and during his six months with the team, his passion and dedication to the sport became apparent with the teen making a 200-mile round trip every weekend to go sailing on the Isle of Wight.

The first phase of his development programme was joining the INEOS Britannia and Athena Pathway British America’s Cup teams in Barcelona from August-November.

As well as working with the shore teams on some of the most technologically advanced boats in the world, the AC75 and AC40, Kai was also training twice a day with the sailing team to prepare for his time on-board the F50 with Emirates GBR.

The second phase is now underway, with Kai being given one-hour in the Grinder position on the F50 each day the team trains.

He will travel with the crew to 14 events around the world for SailGP’s 2025 Season, as he works towards joining the team as a professional sailor.

First event on SailGP’s 2025 Season takes place on 23-24 November.

Emirates GBR SailGP Team Crew List for Dubai

Driver: Giles Scott

Wing Trimmer: Paul Campbell-James

Flight Controller: Billy Gooderham

Grinder: Tom Ramshaw

Grinder: Jareese Finch

Grinder: Tim Hornsby

Grinder: Cooper Dressler

Strategist: Annie Haegar

Coach: Joe Glanfield